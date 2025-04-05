“Methodical” MotoGP rider praised; “so modest, doesn’t have an ego”

Championship leader Alex Marquez has been praised for his humble approach to his brilliant start.

Gresini Ducati rider Marquez tops the MotoGP standings after three rounds, ahead of his brother Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia.

More notably, Alex has managed the considerable feat while riding a year-old Ducati compared to his rivals’ factory machines.

Six consecutive P2 finishes - in every grand prix and every sprint so far - has taken him to the summit.

“He is methodical. He approaches his whole career in a thought-out way,” TNT Sports’ Michael Laverty praised.

“He didn’t burst onto the scene like Marc did. He worked his way to the front of MotoGP.

“Now he is leading, for the first time, a MotoGP championship.

“He took his time to win the Moto2 championship, likewise Moto3.

“I love listening to him talk because he’s still so modest.

“He was on the grid and didn’t go with his gut instinct because he doesn’t have an ego. Alex will grow in confidence and stature.

“He’s still not at his best.”

Alex is leading the premier class for the first time in his career, in his sixth season.

He profited from Marc’s crash from the lead at COTA in the grand prix, eventually finishing two seconds behind winner Bagnaia.

Alex leads Marc by a single point in the championship heading to the Qatar MotoGP next.

“The start of the season that he’s done is unbelievable,” Sylvain Guintoli praised.

“He has beaten Pecco many times, he has finished second everywhere, and made zero mistakes.

“He hasn’t had another satellite Ducati rider beat him yet, in three GPs and three sprints. That’s unbelievable!

“Alex Marquez, we didn’t expect him. But he is super strong and is putting a championship together - and leading it.”