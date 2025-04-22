Tech3: “Something clicked” for Maverick Vinales in Argentina

Tech3 team manager Nicolas Goyon is confident Maverick Vinales can back up his “astonishing performance” in Qatar at this weekend’s Spanish MotoGP.

Vinales delivered KTM’s standout performance of the season by leading the Lusail race on his way to second position, before being relegated to 14th by a post-race tyre pressure penalty.

It was a bitter blow, but the team is focussing on the performance.

“The last race in Doha was a rollercoaster of emotions for us, but we keep in mind Maverick Vinales’ astonishing performance as he crossed the line in 2nd,” Goyon said.

“Since something clicked in Argentina’s race, Maverick has kept improving his feeling on the bike session after session, and I am sure that we can expect a strong weekend from him, added to the extra motivation to race at home in Spain. “

The key change made for Vinales at Termas seemed to involve a “new weight balance”.

“I was looking to have more rear weight,” Vinales had explained at COTA. “Trying to control a bit better the rear slide. Basically, it gives me more control when I go into the corner. This is very important because I can now hit the lines I like.”

That improved corner entry was combined with a much-needed reduction in chatter in Qatar.

The big question now is whether the RC16 will work as effectively around the tight and twisty Jerez layout.

Goyon said: "In the last two years, our bike has performed well, with two KTM bikes on the sprint podium last season, and two KTMs on the podium in 2023, so we can’t hide our excitement to see both our Red Bull KTM Tech3 riders hit Jerez this year.”

Vinales is equally upbeat: "We enjoyed our weekend in Doha a lot, the bike was working well and I felt competitive and fast all weekend, so for sure we are arriving at Jerez, a track that I enjoy a lot, with good confidence.

“I am super excited to jump back on the bike and continue the work we have been doing since the start of the season. We have been making important steps lately, and I know that we will continue making more as we move forward in the season.

“We also have the test on Monday which will be very important for us, so I can't wait to go to Jerez."

Team-mate Enea Bastianini, eleventh in Qatar, spoke of Vinales “using a different bike compared to the other three KTM riders” in Doha as the KTM quartet tried different ideas to cure the chatter woes.

"We have made good improvements in the last round in Qatar, which I am looking forward to exploiting this weekend in Jerez,” Bastianini said.

“We could understand the potential of the bike with Maverick's performance at the last round, so it gives me confidence that we can reach that point too.

“We will see how we feel on Friday, and go from there for the rest of the weekend.

“The test on Monday will be important too, we will have more time to focus on the details that we don't have time to work on during the race weekends, so I am curious to be at the test."

Goyon said that the Monday test “will be a great opportunity for both Maverick and Enea to try different configurations to improve their packages and make another step on the RC16."