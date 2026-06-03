Guenther Steiner hints at surprise Moto2 signing as Tech3 finalises 2027 MotoGP riders

Having secured Tech3’s KTM contract for the upcoming 850cc MotoGP era, Guenther Steiner says the team's focus now switches to finalising its 2027 rider line-up.

“It's good that we have the KTM contract; now the next thing is the riders,” Steiner said.

While all the factory MotoGP team seats are believed to be settled, pending official announcements, Tech3 still has big decisions to make regarding its own line-up.

Tech3’s current riders Enea Bastianini and Maverick Vinales are among those still thought to be on the market.

While Bastianini is heavily linked with a move to Trackhouse, Vinales remains under consideration to stay with the satellite KTM squad.

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Maverick Vinales, 2026 Italian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Nothing has been decided. [Maverick] is one of the candidates for sure. He has been with the team for a long time. He is a very good person. He is a good rider,” Steiner said.

“He was unfortunate last year when he injured himself. He needs to come back physically in perfect shape again.

“I also told him when he came back from the last race in Barcelona, if he is not fit, he shouldn’t come back. He needs to get fit first before he comes back.”

Vinales scored his first points of the season on his return from shoulder surgery in Catalunya, but was outside the points at Mugello.

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Factory KTM rider Brad Binder could be another candidate with RC16 experience.

Manuel Gonzalez, Senna Agius, Moto2. © Gold and Goose

Steiner "open to taking a chance on a Moto2 rider"

However, Steiner also suggested Tech3 could use one of its seats to "take a chance" on a Moto2 rider.

“I am actually pretty open to taking a chance on a Moto2 rider. I think this is an opportunity for us,” he said.

“As a team like us, we cannot get Marc [Marquez], we cannot get Bezzecchi. That's reality, I cannot get around that.

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“Obviously, we need experience, but you can mix it up, experience and take a chance on somebody who could be the next star.

“So I think that is our position, where I see us. It's a chance for us. An opportunity.

“While maybe a big team cannot take chances, we can. And maybe, I wouldn't say get lucky, because you need to do a good job and try to get the best talent out there for you.

“But I think that's a big opportunity for us to try to find the next talent.”

Of the current Moto2 grid, David Alonso (HRC), Dani Holgado (Gresini) and Izan Guevara (Pramac) are expected to secure MotoGP rides for 2027.

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However, that still leaves the likes of title leader Manuel Gonzalez and race-winning team-mate Senna Agius.

Steiner insisted that rider nationality would not be an issue.

“If I could have Marc Marquez, I wouldn't care where he comes from,” he said.

“A passport doesn't give you a ride; a talent gives you a ride. We have to believe in the talent, not in the passport.”

As far as a deadline for rider decisions, Steiner quipped:

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“I am very calm about it because most of the teams have signed their riders! So our candidates have nowhere [else] to go, to be honest!

“When you are the last one in the draft, basically, the draft is yours. Therefore, I want to make sure that we take the best decision we can.”