The “mistake” that left Toprak Razgatlioglu unhappy with his best MotoGP race

Pramac Yamaha’s Toprak Razgatlioglu says an engine braking setting change proved to be a “mistake” he feels cost him a first MotoGP top 10 at the Hungarian Grand Prix.

The three-time World Superbike champion was strong throughout the Balaton Park weekend on his Yamaha V4, rising from 18th on the grid to 13th in the sprint.

In the grand prix, he was in the hunt for a top 10 finish, though ultimately took the chequered flag in a career-best 11th.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 Hungary MotoGP © Gold and Goose

But he was “not happy” with this result, as he feels a change in set-up to his engine braking to try to cure rear wheel locking backfired.

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“No, I’m not happy because I had pace, but I’m not riding alone,” Toprak Razgatlioglu said.

“Jack [Miller], after the [start] crash [involving Jorge Martin], he was riding some laps alone, he’s keeping his pace, but I’m always staying with the group.

“I’m not riding very well at the beginning because they are always riding strange first laps.

“After, I did many mistakes because at corner five, when I did the sighting lap, I changed the engine braking because in qualifying I had too much locking; I felt the rear lock up a lot.

“After, we decided to change the engine brake because there was too much locking, which is not good for the tyre.

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“It looks like we did a mistake, because in the race, at corner five, I’m not feeling the engine braking; I’m just feeling the rear pushing, I lose the front, and many times I did a mistake at that corner.

“When I ride alone, I’m easy to join the group, but after I just follow because on the straight we are losing a lot, it’s not possible to pass anyone.

“I’m always staying with them, and I’m finishing there.

“It looks like it’s easy to catch the KTM, but on the straights I’m losing a lot, and then in the other corners I am coming again, and then in the straight we lose again.”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, Pramac Yamaha, 2026 Hungary MotoGP © Gold and Goose

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He added: “But, ok, this is my best weekend. Ok, 11th position. But it looks like I missed out to finish in the top 10, because I had the pace for the top 10, because the last lap I did 1m39.6s.

“The front group, only [Iker] Lecuona I think did a 39. The other riders did a 40.

“I have the pace, but when I’m alone. When I arrive to the group, I’m riding with them, but slower, but it’s not possible to pass them. It’s very difficult.”