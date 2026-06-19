"Coming soon” - When will 2027 MotoGP rider deals be announced?

Friday’s confirmation of the new commercial agreement between the manufacturers and MotoGP clears the way for the freeze on 2027 rider announcements to end.

All five factory teams, along with most of the independent squads, are believed to have completed their rider deals months ago.

However, ongoing negotiations between the MSMA and MotoGP SEG meant the only officially confirmed 2027 factory contract until now has been Marco Bezzecchi’s Aprilia extension, announced during pre-season testing.

Luigi Dall'lgna, Koji Watanabe, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

"Coming soon"

With the roadblock removed, attention now turns to when the deals will be made public.

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“I think in the next days,” said Ducati Corse general manager Gigi Dall’Igna.

“Coming soon...

"I don't know if it will be this weekend, but for sure in the next week."

The announcements are expected to be staggered rather than released simultaneously.

Ducati could be among the first manufacturers to break cover by confirming a contract extension for reigning champion Marc Marquez, since the deal does not involve coordination with any other factory.

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Massimo Rivola, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

However, while Bezzecchi and Marquez are staying put for MotoGP’s new 850cc and Pirelli era, some level of cooperation will be needed when confirming big-name factory-to-factory moves by the likes of Pedro Acosta (KTM to Ducati), Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati to Aprilia), Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha to Honda) and Jorge Martin (Aprilia to Yamaha).

Meanwhile, riders set to move from independent to factory teams next season include Alex Marquez and Fabio di Giannantonio (Gresini and VR46 to KTM), plus Ai Ogura (Trackhouse to Yamaha).