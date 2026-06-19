“It means something” - Aprilia’s 850cc test line-up hints at Trackhouse MotoGP choice

New Trackhouse team manager Francesco Guidotti admits Raul Fernandez's role in Aprilia's 850cc programme is no coincidence.

Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Thai MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, Marco Bezzecchi, 2026 Thai MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose
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Raul Fernandez’s chances of staying with Trackhouse for the 2027 MotoGP season have been boosted by news that he is set to join Marco Bezzecchi on Aprilia’s 850cc prototype at Monday’s Brno test.

Officially, title leader Bezzecchi is the only rider under contract with Aprilia for next season.

However, it is well known that current team-mate Jorge Martin will be replaced by Ducati’s Pecco Bagnaia and is set to switch to Yamaha.

With rider numbers strictly limited for Monday’s test, the first for race riders on the future technical package, most manufacturers have selected riders remaining on their machinery next season.

As such, Martin will not be part of Aprilia’s line-up. Instead, the factory has confirmed that Bezzecchi is set to be joined by Fernandez.

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez"

“For sure, Marco Bezzecchi,” team manager Paolo Bonora told MotoGP pit lane reporter Jack Appleyard, when quizzed on the Monday line-up.

“But talking with Davide Brivio and now with Francesco [Guidotti], whom we welcome back to this paddock, the plan is also to have Raul Fernandez in our garage.

“Yesterday he didn’t feel 100%, so we are checking on his situation. But at the moment the plan is this: Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez.”

Fernandez, who skipped his Thursday media duties due to illness, was on track and third fastest in Friday morning's FP1.

Asked whether the 2027 Trackhouse rider line-up has been decided, new team manager Francesco Guidotti replied:

“50-50, the decision has been made, but now we have to finalise.”

Raul Fernandez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Raul Fernandez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

"It means something"

The expected Trackhouse line-up would see Tech3 KTM's Enea Bastianini replace Yamaha-bound Ai Ogura, while Fernandez appears to have fended off competition for the other RS-GP seat.

“Yeah, it means something,” Guidotti admitted when asked about Fernandez’s inclusion in Aprilia’s 850cc Brno test programme, where he will effectively take Martin's place in the factory garage.

“We trust in Raul. He has shown his potential, and we have to help him to show the full potential more consistently.”

Fernandez, who gave Trackhouse its first grand prix victory at Phillip Island last season, added a first Sprint win at Mugello this year, helping to erase memories of a controversial clash with Martin in Catalunya.

However, the Spaniard lost further points after being caught up in Martin’s first-corner mistake at Balaton Park and currently sits eighth in the world championship standings, the last of Aprilia’s four RS-GP riders.

“It means something” - Aprilia’s 850cc test line-up hints at Trackhouse MotoGP choice
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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