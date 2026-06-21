What Marc Marquez is “more interested in” during his 850cc MotoGP debut

Marc Marquez will get his first taste of MotoGP's next chapter when he makes his 850cc and Pirelli debut at Monday's Brno test.

The reigning champion began his MotoGP career on Bridgestone tyres at Honda in 2013, winning two titles on the Japanese rubber before the championship switched to Michelin - alongside a single ECU - in 2016.

Marquez has claimed five premier-class crowns with the French tyre manufacturer. Four at Honda and, after a record five-year wait, last year's Ducati title.

Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

850cc bikes "theoretically easier"

Now comes another major change, with Pirelli replacing Michelin from 2027, something Marquez believes will have a greater impact than the introduction of smaller engines, the removal of ride-height devices and reduced aerodynamics.

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“What do I expect? Difficult to understand [now] but let's see,” Marc Marquez said of the test.

“Theoretically, on paper, [the 850cc] will be an easier bike. Especially because they are less powerful, with a little bit less weight.

“But I'm more interested in understanding how Pirelli [tyre] works. Because I think the biggest change will be the tyres more than the bikes.”

Marquez is currently fifth in this year's standings, which was interrupted by surgery on a compressed radial nerve in his right arm.

An 'easier bike' would be welcomed by the Spaniard, since he is still struggling for strength in his right arm and shoulder.

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Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

Brno Test line-up

Monday's test - held behind closed doors without media or official lap times - will provide the first opportunity for current race riders to sample MotoGP's future technical package.

However, only a limited number of riders will take part due to the small number of prototype machines currently available.

Most manufacturers have also opted against testing with riders known to be leaving at the end of the season.

The race rider line-up is Marc Marquez and Fermin Aldeguer for Ducati, Marco Bezzecchi and Raul Fernandez for Aprilia, Joan Mir and Luca Marini for Honda, Pedro Acosta for KTM and Toprak Razgatlioglu for Yamaha.

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Some factory test riders are also expected on track.

The next Pirelli test will be held at the Red Bull Ring in September. That test will be open to all race riders, although it remains to be seen how many are actually present.

Pecco Bagnaia, set to switch from Ducati to Aprilia for 2027, has suggested that riders changing manufacturers should be allowed to test the Pirelli tyres using the current 1000cc bikes.