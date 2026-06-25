Marc Marquez on new MotoGP deal: “I feel ready, Ducati believed in me”

Following his MotoGP victory at Brno, Marc Marquez made his 850cc debut at Monday's test, had his new two-year Ducati deal confirmed on Tuesday, then saw Pedro Acosta announced as his future team-mate on Wednesday.

Like most factory rider contracts, Marquez's new deal is understood to have been agreed during the winter, but the official announcement was delayed until the MSMA and MotoGP finalised negotiations over the next commercial agreement.

“Super happy to announce the renewal of my contract with Ducati for two more years,” Marc Marquez told MotoGP.com at Assen on Thursday.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

“Of course, if I did that step, it means that about mental side, I feel ready [for another two years]. And about my physical condition, I feel better and better.

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“I hope, and I wish, to continue in that progress and enjoy 2027 and 2028 together with Ducati Lenovo Team.”

Marquez explained that Ducati's willingness to begin negotiations while he was still injured at the end of last season gave him huge confidence in the manufacturer.

“For me it was super important that even when I was injured, Ducati believed in me and started to propose some things [for the future],” he said.

“That gave me a lot of confidence because, in the end, it's important when you are not in the best level - even if I won the championship last year - but they keep believing in you. It's super important for a rider.”

Pedro Acosta battles Marc Marquez for victory, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“A very good move”

Pecco Bagnaia has been Marquez's team-mate since the Spaniard joined the factory Ducati squad at the start of last season.

However, Marquez will have a new team-mate in 2027 when rising star Pedro Acosta joins from KTM.

“Pedro is one of the youngest talents and a very fast rider. So it’s is a very good move from Ducati.

“But I will not go more deeper [on that now] because we will have time in the winter time to speak about it, and especially because I have a huge respect to Pecco that is my actual teammate.”

Marquez arrives at Assen having cut Marco Bezzecchi's championship lead from 102 points to 40.

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“I think, I hope and I wish that this is the last circuit that I need to survive. Then, from that point, I will try to do some good steps [with the healing right shoulder and arm],” Marquez said.

“But Assen, even when I was fully fit, was a circuit where I struggle a bit. Let's see. We will start from FP1 and, step-by-step, understand where we can arrive. But of course, I need to be patient.

“Of course, when you win two races in a row, the motivation is increasing, but now it’s time to still thinking more than usual. So, this will help me.”