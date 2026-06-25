Marc Marquez on new MotoGP deal: “I feel ready, Ducati believed in me”

Marc Marquez says Ducati's faith during his injury recovery gave him the confidence to sign a new two-year MotoGP contract.

Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2026.
Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2026.
© Gold and Goose
Add as a preferred source

Following his MotoGP victory at Brno, Marc Marquez made his 850cc debut at Monday's test, had his new two-year Ducati deal confirmed on Tuesday, then saw Pedro Acosta announced as his future team-mate on Wednesday.

Like most factory rider contracts, Marquez's new deal is understood to have been agreed during the winter, but the official announcement was delayed until the MSMA and MotoGP finalised negotiations over the next commercial agreement.

“Super happy to announce the renewal of my contract with Ducati for two more years,” Marc Marquez told MotoGP.com at Assen on Thursday.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Of course, if I did that step, it means that about mental side, I feel ready [for another two years]. And about my physical condition, I feel better and better.

“I hope, and I wish, to continue in that progress and enjoy 2027 and 2028 together with Ducati Lenovo Team.”

Marquez explained that Ducati's willingness to begin negotiations while he was still injured at the end of last season gave him huge confidence in the manufacturer.

“For me it was super important that even when I was injured, Ducati believed in me and started to propose some things [for the future],” he said.

“That gave me a lot of confidence because, in the end, it's important when you are not in the best level - even if I won the championship last year - but they keep believing in you. It's super important for a rider.”

Pedro Acosta battles Marc Marquez for victory, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
Pedro Acosta battles Marc Marquez for victory, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“A very good move”

Pecco Bagnaia has been Marquez's team-mate since the Spaniard joined the factory Ducati squad at the start of last season.

However, Marquez will have a new team-mate in 2027 when rising star Pedro Acosta joins from KTM.

“Pedro is one of the youngest talents and a very fast rider. So it’s is a very good move from Ducati.

“But I will not go more deeper [on that now] because we will have time in the winter time to speak about it, and especially because I have a huge respect to Pecco that is my actual teammate.”

Marquez arrives at Assen having cut Marco Bezzecchi's championship lead from 102 points to 40.

“I think, I hope and I wish that this is the last circuit that I need to survive. Then, from that point, I will try to do some good steps [with the healing right shoulder and arm],” Marquez said.

“But Assen, even when I was fully fit, was a circuit where I struggle a bit. Let's see. We will start from FP1 and, step-by-step, understand where we can arrive. But of course, I need to be patient.

“Of course, when you win two races in a row, the motivation is increasing, but now it’s time to still thinking more than usual. So, this will help me.”

Marc Marquez on new MotoGP deal: “I feel ready, Ducati believed in me”
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

More News

MotoGP Feature
The 2027 MotoGP rider line-up and rumours so far
5h ago
Aprilia signs Pecco Bagnaia on a four-year contract.
MotoGP News
Official: Aprilia signs Pecco Bagnaia on four-year MotoGP contract
5h ago
Francesco Bagnaia, Marco Bezzecchi, MotoGP 2025
MotoGP News
Ducati statement reveals hint into Pedro Acosta MotoGP signing
24/06/26
Pedro Acosta, 2026 Czech MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Official: Pedro Acosta joins Marc Marquez in 2027 Ducati MotoGP line-up
24/06/26
Pedro Acosta, Marc Marquez
MotoGP News
Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati to part ways for 2027 MotoGP season
24/06/26
Francesco Bagnaia, 2026 Hungary MotoGP.
MotoGP News
MotoGP teams sign five-year contract ahead of major 2027 shake-up
24/06/26
MotoGP grid, 2026 Hungarian GP, Balaton Park.

Latest News

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez on new MotoGP deal: “I feel ready, Ducati believed in me”
9m ago
Marc Marquez, MotoGP 2026.
MotoGP News
Alex Marquez “more ready” to complete Dutch MotoGP after shortened Czech weekend
9m ago
Alex Marquez, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, pit box. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Ducati reveals Marc Marquez’s reaction to Pedro Acosta MotoGP deal
36m ago
Marc Marquez, Pedro Acosta, 2026 Hungary MotoGP
MotoGP News
“Super excited” - Pecco Bagnaia gives first reaction to 2027 Aprilia MotoGP deal
53m ago
Pecco Bagnaia, Ducati.
MotoGP News
‘Biggest challenge of my career’ - Pedro Acosta’s first words on Ducati MotoGP move
58m ago
Pedro Acosta battles Marc Marquez for victory, 2026 Hungarian MotoGP.

Subscribe to our MotoGP Newsletter

Get the latest MotoGP news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

More News

MotoGP News
"More like a real bike": Test rider expects more “entertainment” in new MotoGP era
2h ago
Augusto Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Catalan Grand Prix, pre-race. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
‘The penalty was right’ - Marco Bezzecchi agreed with Brno MotoGP race ban
2h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Sunday, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Jack Miller explains why Yamaha V4 front end is “copping a hiding”
2h ago
Jack Miller, 2026 Brno MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Is Assen MotoGP a must-win for Aprilia after disastrous recent weeks?
3h ago
Jorge Martin, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Dutch MotoGP
MotoGP News
Aprilia rider warns of penalty risk amid MotoGP start safety push
3h ago
Raul Fernandez, 2026 MotoGP Czech Grand Prix, practice start. Credit: Gold and Goose.