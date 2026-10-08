Jorge Martin hailed as "astonishing" in Marc Marquez battle he's "never lost"

Aleix Espargaro says Jorge Martin’s MotoGP title challenge against Marc Marquez is “astonishing” and praised his former team Aprilia’s rise to the front.

Aleix Espargaro: “Marc never lost, what Jorge is doing is astonishing”
Aleix Espargaro: “Marc never lost, what Jorge is doing is astonishing”
© Gold and Goose

Aleix Espargaro has praised Jorge Martin and his former Aprilia team for taking the MotoGP title fight to Marc Marquez this season.

HRC test rider Espargaro returns to MotoGP action at Mandalika this weekend as a replacement for Joan Mir, with close friend Martin just two points clear of Marquez at the top of the standings.

“It's a super interesting championship,” Espargaro told the media, including Crash.net, at Mandalika.

“Marc has never in his career lost a head-to-head title fight. So what Jorge is doing is astonishing. I'm happy for him. I'm also very happy for Aprilia, I have to say."

Aleix Espargaro, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Aleix Espargaro, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

Espargaro was Aprilia’s 'Captain' during its climb up the MotoGP hierarchy before retiring from full-time racing at the end of 2024 and switching to a HRC test-riding role.

“To see the brand that, when I started working with them in the championship, we were the last, now fighting for the title against the best rider in history, is something amazing," Espargaro said of Aprilia.

“So the championship is very fun. Hopefully, they can bring it to the last race, and I will see from behind now!”

Indonesia starts what is effectively a six-round title shootout between Martin, the 2024 world champion with Pramac, and Ducati's reigning seven-time MotoGP champion Marquez.

“I feel confident not because of the results but the feeling I’m getting with the bike, I feel faster and faster,” said Martin.

Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“We have a solution to every problem. So I think we’ve made good steps forward with the bike and team and arrive in a great moment.”

“But you never know what can happen in MotoGP. It will be important as always to take good points.”

Martin missed Mandalika last year due to injury, but team-mate Bezzecchi was on dominant form until a mistake saw him collide with Marquez in the grand prix.

“Marco was super strong [for Aprilia] last season, he was making the difference, but for sure the bike was working,” Martin said.

“You never know each year. It’ll be tough fighting with Marc and Marco this weekend, but I’ll try my best.”

Pressed on who he expects to emerge victorious in the title battle, Espargaro made his preference clear.

“Jorge is one of my best friends, and Aprilia is a super important brand, from the bottom of my heart, so I think it's easy to know my answer!”

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Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

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