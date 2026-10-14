Gigi Dall’Igna salutes Marc Marquez’s “brilliance” as Ducati overcomes “major obstacle” in MotoGP title fight

Gigi Dall’Igna praised Marc Marquez’s “brilliance” after Ducati survived Aprilia’s Mandalika dominance with its championship deficit unchanged: “May the best man win”

Gigi salutes Marquez’s “brilliance” as Ducati overcomes “major obstacle”
Gigi salutes Marquez’s “brilliance” as Ducati overcomes “major obstacle”
© Gold and Goose

Ducati emerged from what Gigi Dall’Igna called a “major obstacle” in the MotoGP title fight with its championship deficit unchanged.

Mandalika loomed as “perhaps our worst” circuit of the season against Aprilia. Yet, Marc Marquez left Indonesia with the same slim two-point deficit to Jorge Martin as when he arrived.

Marquez’s “brilliance” saw the reigning champion snatch a surprise Sprint victory after the Aprilias tripped themselves up - Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi tangling at Turn 1 before tyre-pressure issues struck race leader Martin.

Aprilia then delivered the dominance expected on Sunday with an historic top-four sweep, but Marquez limited the damage by grinding out sixth, as the stand-out Ducati rider.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
Marc Marquez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
© Gold and Goose

“Clearly, this wasn't an easy weekend for us and nevertheless, in my opinion, a positive one,” Dall’Igna wrote in his LinkedIn race review.

“It brings new energy, not that of a win of course, but the kind that comes from the ability of seizing opportunities, gritting our teeth and scoring precious points, even though being on the defensive.

“That was exactly the case with our Sprint win and a 6th place finish in Sunday's long race. While the latter might seem a modest result, combined with Saturday’s win it allows us to leave here with our championship deficit completely unchanged.

“We limited the damage with pure skill and experience on a track we knew would be tough, perhaps our worst, and definitely one that favoured our opponents. In fact, on this track, Marc had never managed to cross the finish line in a Sunday race before."

Indonesian MotoGP Race Lap Times: Podium plus Ducati riders.
Indonesian MotoGP Race Lap Times: Podium plus Ducati riders.
© Peter McLaren

"Marc’s brilliance"

“Yes, there is so much of Marc’s brilliance in this weekend: being ready when it matters most to snatch an unexpected first place, and showing the wits to manage critical moments when the bike isn't the strongest in the field, drawing the absolute maximum from every situation, even the most unfavourable.

“A major obstacle is now behind us, having suffered no damage. In fact, we feel even stronger and more prepared now.

“That being said, it was a challenging GP for Ducati overall, as confirmed by the results of our other riders. We understood right from the start that today was going to be tough and that we’d have to fight.

“Our pace wasn't matching the best, so we had to adapt, without losing the inspiration, and looking at the bigger picture. And we did just that, with focus, awareness, and that healthy dose of humility that always does one good.”

Five rounds remain to decide the destination of the final 1000cc/Michelin MotoGP crown, starting at Phillip Island.

MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders).
© Peter McLaren

"May the best man win"

“Every single race is now crucial for the final title showdown: this might seem a cliché, but it is so true!

"There has never been such a tight gap at this stage of the world championship: a real show.

“May the best man win, with that distinctive sportsmanship and fairness our beautiful sport deserves. Come on, Ducati!”

Tags:

Marc Marquez
Ducati
MotoGP
Gigi Dall’Igna salutes Marc Marquez’s “brilliance” as Ducati overcomes “major obstacle” in MotoGP title fight
Peter McLaren
MotoGP Editor

Peter has been in the paddock for 20 years and has seen Valentino Rossi come and go. He is at the forefront of the Suzuki exit story and Marc Marquez’s injury issues.

Related Articles

MotoGP News
Marc Marquez’s MotoGP bike development influence dismissed by Ducati boss
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Podcast: Aprilia needs to take drastic action to win 2026 MotoGP title
Crash MotoGP Podcast
MotoGP News
Pedro Acosta warns MotoGP over €5000 rider fines: ‘Legends won’t return’
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP Feature
Marc Marquez taught Jorge Martin a harsh lesson at the Indonesian GP
Marc Marquez, Jorge Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Ducati has “no doubt” Aprilia will use MotoGP team orders in Jorge Martin title fight: “It’s logical”
Bezzecchi, Fernandez, Martin, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez hits back at new MotoGP penalty for missing PR events
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP

Latest News

MotoGP News
Aprilia names tracks of ‘concern’ in Jorge Martin-Marc Marquez title battle
3m ago
Jorge Martin leads Marc Marquez, Sprint, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
MotoGP News
Gigi Dall’Igna salutes Marc Marquez’s “brilliance” as Ducati overcomes “major obstacle” in MotoGP title fight
1h ago
Marc Marquez, Indonesian MotoGP Sprint.
MotoGP News
Fermin Aldeguer surgery: “Rider OK” but Phillip Island in doubt
1h ago
Fermin Aldeguer, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP.
WSBK News
The 2027 WorldSBK rider line-up so far
5h ago
Start, 2026 French WorldSBK Superpole race.
MotoGP News
Ex-Moto3 rider returns to racing a year on from life-threatening crash
16h ago
Noah Dettwiler's terrifying Sepang crash in 2025

Sign up for the Crash MotoGP Newsletter

More News

MotoGP News
Marco Bezzecchi explains odd Indonesia GP celebration and its Kimi Antonelli link
17h ago
Marco Bezzecchi, Aprilia Racing, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
WSBK News
Ducati WorldSBK team announces 2027 line-up following Alex Rins links
19h ago
Lorenzo Baldassarri, 2026 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
MotoGP News
Marc Marquez’s MotoGP bike development influence dismissed by Ducati boss
19h ago
Marc Marquez, Ducati Corse, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Alex Rins ‘hopes marshal apologised’ after Indonesia incident sparked death threats
20h ago
Alex Rins, Yamaha Factory Racing, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP
MotoGP News
Ducati MotoGP test rider responds to Maverick Vinales links: ‘We need stability’
20h ago
Maverick Vinales, KTM Factory Racing, 2026 Indonesian GP