Gigi Dall’Igna salutes Marc Marquez’s “brilliance” as Ducati overcomes “major obstacle” in MotoGP title fight

Ducati emerged from what Gigi Dall’Igna called a “major obstacle” in the MotoGP title fight with its championship deficit unchanged.

Mandalika loomed as “perhaps our worst” circuit of the season against Aprilia. Yet, Marc Marquez left Indonesia with the same slim two-point deficit to Jorge Martin as when he arrived.

Marquez’s “brilliance” saw the reigning champion snatch a surprise Sprint victory after the Aprilias tripped themselves up - Raul Fernandez and Marco Bezzecchi tangling at Turn 1 before tyre-pressure issues struck race leader Martin.

Aprilia then delivered the dominance expected on Sunday with an historic top-four sweep, but Marquez limited the damage by grinding out sixth, as the stand-out Ducati rider.

Marc Marquez, 2026 Indonesian MotoGP. © Gold and Goose

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“Clearly, this wasn't an easy weekend for us and nevertheless, in my opinion, a positive one,” Dall’Igna wrote in his LinkedIn race review.

“It brings new energy, not that of a win of course, but the kind that comes from the ability of seizing opportunities, gritting our teeth and scoring precious points, even though being on the defensive.

“That was exactly the case with our Sprint win and a 6th place finish in Sunday's long race. While the latter might seem a modest result, combined with Saturday’s win it allows us to leave here with our championship deficit completely unchanged.

“We limited the damage with pure skill and experience on a track we knew would be tough, perhaps our worst, and definitely one that favoured our opponents. In fact, on this track, Marc had never managed to cross the finish line in a Sunday race before."

Indonesian MotoGP Race Lap Times: Podium plus Ducati riders. © Peter McLaren

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"Marc’s brilliance"

“Yes, there is so much of Marc’s brilliance in this weekend: being ready when it matters most to snatch an unexpected first place, and showing the wits to manage critical moments when the bike isn't the strongest in the field, drawing the absolute maximum from every situation, even the most unfavourable.

“A major obstacle is now behind us, having suffered no damage. In fact, we feel even stronger and more prepared now.

“That being said, it was a challenging GP for Ducati overall, as confirmed by the results of our other riders. We understood right from the start that today was going to be tough and that we’d have to fight.

“Our pace wasn't matching the best, so we had to adapt, without losing the inspiration, and looking at the bigger picture. And we did just that, with focus, awareness, and that healthy dose of humility that always does one good.”

Five rounds remain to decide the destination of the final 1000cc/Michelin MotoGP crown, starting at Phillip Island.

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MotoGP title chase after Mandalika GP: Points per race (top 8 riders). © Peter McLaren

"May the best man win"

“Every single race is now crucial for the final title showdown: this might seem a cliché, but it is so true!

"There has never been such a tight gap at this stage of the world championship: a real show.

“May the best man win, with that distinctive sportsmanship and fairness our beautiful sport deserves. Come on, Ducati!”