The opening hour of official 2023 MotoGP track action has ended with new world champion Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati on top of the timesheets at Sepang.

With rain, which marred two out of three days at the recent Shakedown, an ongoing threat riders wasted no time in heading out when the track opened at 10am.

Bagnaia's best of 2m 0.177s is already close to a best of 1m 59.803s by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro at the Shakedown.

Luca Marini (VR46 Ducati) was just 0.066s behind Bagnaia with Marc Marquez completing the early top three for Honda. Bagnaia's new team-mate Enea Bastianini and Monster Yamaha team-mates Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo are fifth and sixth.

It is thought that the factory riders were starting the day on something close to 2022-spec, before switching to new parts.

Following the Shakedown earlier this week, which saw Pirro fastest from Yamaha’s Cal Crutchlow, the 2023 MotoGP race riders take over at the Malaysian circuit for the Official test from Friday to Sunday.

Rookie Augusto Fernandez was the only rider from this year’s 22-strong line-up eligible for both the Shakedown and Official test, while the factory test riders such as Crutchlow, Pirro and Dani Pedrosa are also set to ride again this weekend.

With Yamaha eying a significant improvement in top speed this year, much attention will also be on the max km/h of the M1s.

The Shakedown signs were promising, with Crutchlow recording a 335.4km/h. That was 5.2km/h faster than Fabio Quartararo managed during last October’s Malaysian Grand Prix qualifying and race (330.2). The Frenchman had clocked a 332.3 in FP3 with the aid of a slipstream.

But with the speed trap at Sepang located at the start of the turn-one braking zone, figures can fluctuate more than normal.

Testing takes place from 10am to 6pm…

2023 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 1 (11am) Rider Nat Team Time 1 Francesco Bagnaia ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) 2m 0.177s 2 Luca Marini ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.066s 3 Marc Marquez SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.290s 4 Enea Bastianini ITA Ducati Lenovo (GP23) +0.351s 5 Franco Morbidelli ITA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.444s 6 Fabio Quartararo FRA Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1) +0.531s 7 Jorge Martin SPA Pramac Ducati (GP23) +0.630s 8 Miguel Oliveira POR RNF Aprilia (RS-GP 22) +0.693s 9 Pol Espargaro SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16) +0.697s 10 Fabio Di Giannantonio ITA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.867s 11 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.872s 12 Marco Bezzecchi ITA Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22) +0.920s 13 Alex Marquez SPA Gresini Ducati (GP22) +0.932s 14 Joan Mir SPA Repsol Honda (RC213V) +0.981s 15 Aleix Espargaro SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP 23) +1.015s 16 Brad Binder RSA Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.239s 17 Johann Zarco FRA Pramac Ducati (GP22) +1.273s 18 Maverick Vinales SPA Aprilia Racing (RS-GP) +1.419s 19 Takaaki Nakagami JPN LCR Honda (RC213V) +1.557s 20 Raul Fernandez SPA RNF Aprilia (RS-GP 22) +1.373s 21 Jack Miller AUS Red Bull KTM (RC16) +1.760s 22 Alex Rins SPA LCR Honda (RC213V) +2.149s 23 Katsuyuki Nakasuga JPN Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +2.283s 24 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +3.324s

* Rookie

2023 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 3 (FINAL) Rider Nat Team Time Laps 1 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP) 1m 59.803s 23 2 Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider (GP) +0.315s 28 3 Yamaha Test Bike T3 (Crutchlow) N/A Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +0.550s 54 4 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +0.679s 19 5 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) +0.920s 63 6 Stefan Bradl GER Honda Test Rider (RC213V) +1.326s 75 7 Augusto Fernandez SPA Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)* +1.336s 28 8 Yamaha Test Bike T1 N/A Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +1.445s 12 9 Lorenzo Savadori ITA Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP) +2.015s 3 10 Yamaha Test Bike T2 N/A Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1) +2.308s 43 11 Jonas Folger GER KTM Test Rider (RC16) +3.820s 10

* Rookie