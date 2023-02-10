2023 Official Sepang MotoGP Test results - Day 1 lap times (Friday)

10 Feb 2023
Francesco Bagnaia, MotoGP, Malaysian MotoGP, 21 October

11am lap times during Friday’s opening day of the 2023 Official Sepang MotoGP Test.

The opening hour of official 2023 MotoGP track action has ended with new world champion Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati on top of the timesheets at Sepang.

With rain, which marred two out of three days at the recent Shakedown, an ongoing threat riders wasted no time in heading out when the track opened at 10am.

Bagnaia's best of 2m 0.177s is already close to a best of 1m 59.803s by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro at the Shakedown.

Luca Marini (VR46 Ducati) was just 0.066s behind Bagnaia with Marc Marquez completing the early top three for Honda. Bagnaia's new team-mate Enea Bastianini and Monster Yamaha team-mates Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo are fifth and sixth.

It is thought that the factory riders were starting the day on something close to 2022-spec, before switching to new parts.

Following the Shakedown earlier this week, which saw Pirro fastest from Yamaha’s Cal Crutchlow, the 2023 MotoGP race riders take over at the Malaysian circuit for the Official test from Friday to Sunday.

Rookie Augusto Fernandez was the only rider from this year’s 22-strong line-up eligible for both the Shakedown and Official test, while the factory test riders such as Crutchlow, Pirro and Dani Pedrosa are also set to ride again this weekend.

With Yamaha eying a significant improvement in top speed this year, much attention will also be on the max km/h of the M1s.

The Shakedown signs were promising, with Crutchlow recording a 335.4km/h. That was 5.2km/h faster than Fabio Quartararo managed during last October’s Malaysian Grand Prix qualifying and race (330.2). The Frenchman had clocked a 332.3 in FP3 with the aid of a slipstream.

But with the speed trap at Sepang located at the start of the turn-one braking zone, figures can fluctuate more than normal.

Testing takes place from 10am to 6pm…

2023 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 1 (11am)
 RiderNatTeamTime
1Francesco BagnaiaITADucati Lenovo (GP23)2m 0.177s
2Luca MariniITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.066s
3Marc MarquezSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.290s
4Enea BastianiniITADucati Lenovo (GP23)+0.351s
5Franco MorbidelliITAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.444s
6Fabio QuartararoFRAMonster Yamaha (YZR-M1)+0.531s
7Jorge MartinSPAPramac Ducati (GP23)+0.630s
8Miguel OliveiraPORRNF Aprilia (RS-GP 22)+0.693s
9Pol EspargaroSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)+0.697s
10Fabio Di GiannantonioITAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.867s
11Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.872s
12Marco BezzecchiITAMooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)+0.920s
13Alex MarquezSPAGresini Ducati (GP22)+0.932s
14Joan MirSPARepsol Honda (RC213V)+0.981s
15Aleix EspargaroSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP 23)+1.015s
16Brad BinderRSARed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.239s
17Johann ZarcoFRAPramac Ducati (GP22)+1.273s
18Maverick VinalesSPAAprilia Racing (RS-GP)+1.419s
19Takaaki NakagamiJPNLCR Honda (RC213V)+1.557s
20Raul FernandezSPARNF Aprilia (RS-GP 22)+1.373s
21Jack MillerAUSRed Bull KTM (RC16)+1.760s
22Alex RinsSPALCR Honda (RC213V)+2.149s
23Katsuyuki NakasugaJPNYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+2.283s
24Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+3.324s

* Rookie

2023 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test:
Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider 1m 59.803s

Official Sepang MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 1m 57.790s (2022)
Fastest race lap:
Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 1m 59.634s (2022)

2023 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test:

2023 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 3 (FINAL)
 RiderNatTeamTimeLaps
1Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP)1m 59.803s23
2Michele PirroITADucati Test Rider (GP)+0.315s28
3Yamaha Test Bike T3 (Crutchlow)N/AYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+0.550s54
4Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+0.679s19
5Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)+0.920s63
6Stefan BradlGERHonda Test Rider (RC213V)+1.326s75
7Augusto FernandezSPATech3 GASGAS (RC16)*+1.336s28
8Yamaha Test Bike T1N/AYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+1.445s12
9Lorenzo SavadoriITAAprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)+2.015s3
10Yamaha Test Bike T2N/AYamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)+2.308s43
11Jonas FolgerGERKTM Test Rider (RC16)+3.820s10

* Rookie

 