2023 Official Sepang MotoGP Test results - Day 1 lap times (Friday)
11am lap times during Friday’s opening day of the 2023 Official Sepang MotoGP Test.
The opening hour of official 2023 MotoGP track action has ended with new world champion Francesco Bagnaia and Ducati on top of the timesheets at Sepang.
With rain, which marred two out of three days at the recent Shakedown, an ongoing threat riders wasted no time in heading out when the track opened at 10am.
Bagnaia's best of 2m 0.177s is already close to a best of 1m 59.803s by Ducati test rider Michele Pirro at the Shakedown.
Luca Marini (VR46 Ducati) was just 0.066s behind Bagnaia with Marc Marquez completing the early top three for Honda. Bagnaia's new team-mate Enea Bastianini and Monster Yamaha team-mates Franco Morbidelli and Fabio Quartararo are fifth and sixth.
It is thought that the factory riders were starting the day on something close to 2022-spec, before switching to new parts.
Following the Shakedown earlier this week, which saw Pirro fastest from Yamaha’s Cal Crutchlow, the 2023 MotoGP race riders take over at the Malaysian circuit for the Official test from Friday to Sunday.
Rookie Augusto Fernandez was the only rider from this year’s 22-strong line-up eligible for both the Shakedown and Official test, while the factory test riders such as Crutchlow, Pirro and Dani Pedrosa are also set to ride again this weekend.
With Yamaha eying a significant improvement in top speed this year, much attention will also be on the max km/h of the M1s.
The Shakedown signs were promising, with Crutchlow recording a 335.4km/h. That was 5.2km/h faster than Fabio Quartararo managed during last October’s Malaysian Grand Prix qualifying and race (330.2). The Frenchman had clocked a 332.3 in FP3 with the aid of a slipstream.
But with the speed trap at Sepang located at the start of the turn-one braking zone, figures can fluctuate more than normal.
Testing takes place from 10am to 6pm…
|2023 Official Sepang MotoGP Test - Day 1 (11am)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Francesco Bagnaia
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|2m 0.177s
|2
|Luca Marini
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.066s
|3
|Marc Marquez
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.290s
|4
|Enea Bastianini
|ITA
|Ducati Lenovo (GP23)
|+0.351s
|5
|Franco Morbidelli
|ITA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.444s
|6
|Fabio Quartararo
|FRA
|Monster Yamaha (YZR-M1)
|+0.531s
|7
|Jorge Martin
|SPA
|Pramac Ducati (GP23)
|+0.630s
|8
|Miguel Oliveira
|POR
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP 22)
|+0.693s
|9
|Pol Espargaro
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)
|+0.697s
|10
|Fabio Di Giannantonio
|ITA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.867s
|11
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.872s
|12
|Marco Bezzecchi
|ITA
|Mooney VR46 Ducati (GP22)
|+0.920s
|13
|Alex Marquez
|SPA
|Gresini Ducati (GP22)
|+0.932s
|14
|Joan Mir
|SPA
|Repsol Honda (RC213V)
|+0.981s
|15
|Aleix Espargaro
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP 23)
|+1.015s
|16
|Brad Binder
|RSA
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.239s
|17
|Johann Zarco
|FRA
|Pramac Ducati (GP22)
|+1.273s
|18
|Maverick Vinales
|SPA
|Aprilia Racing (RS-GP)
|+1.419s
|19
|Takaaki Nakagami
|JPN
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+1.557s
|20
|Raul Fernandez
|SPA
|RNF Aprilia (RS-GP 22)
|+1.373s
|21
|Jack Miller
|AUS
|Red Bull KTM (RC16)
|+1.760s
|22
|Alex Rins
|SPA
|LCR Honda (RC213V)
|+2.149s
|23
|Katsuyuki Nakasuga
|JPN
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|+2.283s
|24
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|+3.324s
* Rookie
2023 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test:
Michele Pirro ITA Ducati Test Rider 1m 59.803s
Official Sepang MotoGP records:
Best lap:
Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 1m 57.790s (2022)
Fastest race lap:
Jorge Martin SPA Ducati 1m 59.634s (2022)
2023 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test:
|2023 Sepang MotoGP Shakedown Test - Day 3 (FINAL)
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP)
|1m 59.803s
|23
|2
|Michele Pirro
|ITA
|Ducati Test Rider (GP)
|+0.315s
|28
|3
|Yamaha Test Bike T3 (Crutchlow)
|N/A
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|+0.550s
|54
|4
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+0.679s
|19
|5
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)
|+0.920s
|63
|6
|Stefan Bradl
|GER
|Honda Test Rider (RC213V)
|+1.326s
|75
|7
|Augusto Fernandez
|SPA
|Tech3 GASGAS (RC16)*
|+1.336s
|28
|8
|Yamaha Test Bike T1
|N/A
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|+1.445s
|12
|9
|Lorenzo Savadori
|ITA
|Aprilia Test Rider (RS-GP)
|+2.015s
|3
|10
|Yamaha Test Bike T2
|N/A
|Yamaha Test Rider (YZR-M1)
|+2.308s
|43
|11
|Jonas Folger
|GER
|KTM Test Rider (RC16)
|+3.820s
|10
* Rookie