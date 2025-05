2025 Isle of Man TT: Friday Qualifying UPDATES

Track action continues on the Isle of Man as the riders and passengers get two Qualifying sessions on Friday to make up for time as several sessions have been cancelled due to poor weather.

Dean Harrison has set the benchmark time of the week so far on the Superbike, with a lap average of 133.069mph.

Qualifying 2 -

11:15 - Mountain Road closed

12:30 - All Roads closed

13:00 - Superbike/Superstock

14:05 - Sidecar

14:55 - Supersport/Supertwin

16:30 - Roads re-open no later than

Qualifying 3 -

18:00 - All roads closed

18:30 - Superbike/Superstock

19:20 - Supersport/Supertwin

20:10 - Sidecar

21:30 - All roads re-open no later than