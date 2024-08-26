2024 Manx Grand Prix: Monday racing schedule hit with delays, Junior race canned

The final day of racing at the 2024 Manx Grand Prix has been hit with a significant delay due to poor weather this morning on the Isle of Man.

The 2024 event has been hampered severely by the weather, with practice cancelled from Monday through Wednesday, while Thursday and Friday evening’s qualifying were also scrapped.

The Sunday contingency sessions for racing were also abandoned due to rain, while red flags on Saturday brought racing to a premature end.

As a result, no full races have been completed, with Monday originally set to feature all six contests.

Roads were due to close at 9:30am local time on Monday morning, with the one-lap Classic Junior Manx GP getting under way at 10:10.

However, wet roads and low clouds over the mountain brought about an initial one-hour delay, before the Clerk of the Course announcing a provisional road closure of 12:30 to allow a band of wet weather to pass over the island.

Racing is now due to get going at 1:10pm with the Classic Junior, followed by the Senior Manx GP at 2:15pm.

The Lightweight race will go at 3:40pm, with the Classic Superbike race scheduled for 5:10pm and the Classic Senior at 6:35pm.

The red-flagged Junior Manx GP has been scrapped from Monday’s schedule, with a result declared. Andrea Majola is the winner.

Two riders crashed during Saturday’s abandoned Junior Manx GP.

Chris Moffitt suffered an incident at Ballacrye on the second lap of the race, which brought out the red flags.

His condition is reported as serious but stable.

Wayne Axon had a separate incident at Creg-ny-Baa and is reported as being in a serious condition.

The 2024 Manx GP was marred on the opening day last Sunday when Irish racer Louis O’Regan sadly died in an incident during practice. 

