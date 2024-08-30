Inquest into death of Manx Grand Prix rider to open today

The inquest into the death of Louis O’Regan will open today (Friday August 30).

O’Regan died in an accident on the opening day of this year’s Manx Grand Prix on the Isle of Man.

He suffered fatal injuries in an incident at Kate Cottage’s in the first qualifying session of the event on August 18.

The Coroner of Inquests will open proceedings into his death at 2.30pm on Friday August 30 at Douglas Courthouse, Manx Radio reports.

O’Regan was a 43-year-old Irish rider, living in Didcot, England.

He was an experienced Manx Grand Prix competitor whose best time (114.7mph) came in 2019.

Race organisers marked his passing with a statement which included: “We extend our heartfelt condolences to Louis’s partner Sarah, his family, loved ones, and friends.”