Nathan Harrison confirms 2025 Isle of Man TT plans

The 2025 Isle of Man TT will see Manxman Nathan Harrison back in the Supersport class and as part of a new team.

The H&H Motorcycles team will be run by Harrison’s dad, and will operate with support from Honda Racing UK – for which Harrison had ridden in road racing in 2023 and 2024 – as an official satellite team.

Harrison was forced to miss the 2023 TT through injury after a crash at the North West 200, and was unfit heading into last year’s edition, too, but still came away with a seventh-place and a personal best lap in the Senior TT.

The 2025 TT will see Harrison once again on a Superstock-spec CBR1000RR-R in all four 1,000cc races, but will also see him back on the CBR600RR for the first time since 2022, having elected to stick solely with the Superstock bike last year.

“Riding for the official Honda Racing UK team these last two years has been a tremendous experience and whilst there’s no denying that I would have liked the results to have been better, I’ve learnt so much,” Harrison said.

“Through the relationships forged, not least with Harv [Havier Beltran, Honda Racing UK Team Manager] who supported me greatly and continues to do so, I’m pleased to have retained Honda’s support.

“The supply of the Superstock bikes is a great boost, and I still chat to all the guys regularly. I’ll be in a different team in 2025 but they will still be around to advise and help if I ask, which as a rider is great for the confidence.

“We are looking forward to running our own team headed up by my Dad, Dean, who has brought in additional team members with lots of TT-specific knowledge and experience.

“My injury last year meant I came into the TT unprepared and far from fit so to come away with seventh in the Senior TT and a new PB was extremely pleasing.

“My TT career’s still very much in its infancy and I’ve plenty of years ahead of me but I know in my head what I’m capable of. I’m not going to reach the level of Hicky, Michael or Davey this year, but the aim is to bridge the gap to that next group.”

Harrison added that his target for this year is to be competitive with the likes of John McGuinness and James Hillier.

“The likes of John [McGuinness], James [Hillier] and Jamie [Coward] are my next benchmark so we’ll see what we can do,” he said.

“I’m looking forward to getting back on the 600cc to get the all important laps in, but the 1000cc races are what I enjoy the most. Since the Superbike’s better than me at the moment, it makes sense to stick with the Superstock bike – the more I can learn, the better I’ll be.”