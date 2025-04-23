New Zealand Superbike Champion Mitch Rees gets Padgett’s ride for Isle of Man TT debut

Multiple New Zealand Superbike Champion Mitch Rees has signed for the Milenco by Padgett’s team for the 2025 Isle of Man TT.

Rees will ride for the Padgett’s team in both the Superbike and Superstock classes on a Honda CBR1000RR-R, contesting both the TT and the North West 200 in what will be his debut year at both events.

“I’ve always enjoyed riding on the roads back home and so the TT has always been on my radar,” said Rees, whose win tally at Wanganui’s famous Cemetery Circuit road race is into double figures.

“It’s obviously difficult to do being from the other side of the world and we relied on Bruce [Anstey] to fly the flag for us for many years.

“But having met the likes of Davey [Todd] and Hicky [Peter Hickman] when they’ve come over to race in the NZ Suzuki Series, I started to discuss the TT with them more.

“I made it over to the [Isle of Man] for nine days last year and loved everything about it. I did a couple of laps with Davey and going over the Mountain for the first time was pretty mind blowing, especially considering the speeds that they do.”

“Since then, I’ve been doing my homework, doing laps on the Playstation game and Milky Quayle’s on-board DVD to get used to the course as much as possible.

“I’ll be heading to the UK in April, so will head straight over to the Isle of Man to get in plenty of laps with Rider Liaison Officers Milky, and Johnny Barton.

“The main goal for 2025 is to be safe, learn the course and enjoy it. And with the Padgetts boys, I couldn’t ask to be with a better team. Clive and his crew are so well known, and so successful. and if you’re going to do something, it’s best to do the job properly.”