Isle of Man TT replacement confirmed for injured Jamie Coward

Last-gasp change of teams allows KTS Racing to name a replacement

Isle of Man TT
Jamie Coward has been forced to withdraw from the Isle of Man TT due to injury, and his replacement has been named.

Mike Browne will instead ride in Coward’s place for KTS Racing in the 1000cc races at the 2025 TT.

Browne was set to represent MLav Racing on their BMW M1000RR, but will instead race a similar bike for KTS Racing in the Superbike, Superstock and Senior TT.

Coward, who had swapped Honda for BMW, was expected to contend for podiums at this year’s TT.

But a crash at the North West 200 - after he finished impressively in sixth in the Superbike race - has ruled him out.

Jamie Coward: "Gutted is an understatement"

“Firstly I would like to thank everyone for the messages and well wishes after my crash at the North West 200,” Coward said.

“Also a big thanks to all the marshals and medics, nurses and doctors for looking after me trackside and at the hospital. Also team owner Kevin and main sponsor Stanley Stewart.

“Unfortunately with my injuries, the main one being a really serious head injury, I won’t be able to compete at the Isle of Man TT races.

“I am absolutely devastated about it as me and the KTS team had been working well together as always and with the new bikes. I’d been riding and feeling the best I’d ever felt on the bike everywhere I’d been to.

“[I had] been as fast as I’d ever been round said circuits and everything was going so well even at the North West 200. The Thursday race day was really good having been away for a few years.

“[I would like] to apologise to the KTS Macadam factory racing and the KTS racing team, all there sponsors and everyone involved with both teams. Also my personal sponsor and the 36 club members. We all work towards the Isle of Man TT races and feel like I’ve let everyone down.

“Gutted is an understatement, hopefully see you all soon.”

Browne, meanwhile, had suffered technical difficulties with the MLav Racing BMW at the North West 200. They also had a slow supply of components.

Team owner Michael Laverty agreed to let Browne move to KTS Racing.

Browne said: “Firstly, I would like to wish Jamie a speedy recovery. I am very keen to get going with the KTS Racing team and have high hopes to better the results of last year.”

KTS Racing Team Owner Kevin Watret added: “We are all gutted to have Jamie injured following his off at the North West 200 and wish him a speedy recovery. We welcome Mike on board with KTS. Let’s see if we can get him some good results.”

The 2025 Isle of Man TT begins on Monday May 26.

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

