2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES

The 2025 World Superbike season will close today, but there are still two races to run. The Spanish WorldSBK Superpole Race will be coming up this morning at 11:00 local time. Race 2 is scheduled for 14:00.

Toprak Razgatlioglu has a major chance this morning to be crowned World Superbike Champion for 2025. A top-seven finish will do the job for the Italian regardless of where second-in-the-standings Nicolo Bulega finishes.

Bulega, on the other hand, must win to have any chance of taking the title battle to Race 2 this afternoon. The Italian should be capable of that, having had superlative pace all weekend, as he demonstrated in Race 1 with a commanding win.

Behind the front two, there is the usual collection of riders with possibilities to finish on the podium. Alvaro Bautista won out in this battle yesterday despite starting seventh, but Andrea Iannone, Alex Lowes, and Xavi Vierge in particular will fancy their chances this morning.

The Yamahas of Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli, even Remy Gardner, might feel this morning's 10-lap race will be their best shot at podium finish today.