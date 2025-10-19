2025 Spanish WorldSBK: Superpole Race LIVE UPDATES
Live coverage of the Superpole Race from the Spanish WorldSBK, with a chance for Toprak Razgatlioglu to be crowned champion.
The 2025 World Superbike season will close today, but there are still two races to run. The Spanish WorldSBK Superpole Race will be coming up this morning at 11:00 local time. Race 2 is scheduled for 14:00.
Toprak Razgatlioglu has a major chance this morning to be crowned World Superbike Champion for 2025. A top-seven finish will do the job for the Italian regardless of where second-in-the-standings Nicolo Bulega finishes.
Bulega, on the other hand, must win to have any chance of taking the title battle to Race 2 this afternoon. The Italian should be capable of that, having had superlative pace all weekend, as he demonstrated in Race 1 with a commanding win.
Behind the front two, there is the usual collection of riders with possibilities to finish on the podium. Alvaro Bautista won out in this battle yesterday despite starting seventh, but Andrea Iannone, Alex Lowes, and Xavi Vierge in particular will fancy their chances this morning.
The Yamahas of Jonathan Rea and Andrea Locatelli, even Remy Gardner, might feel this morning's 10-lap race will be their best shot at podium finish today.
Jonathan Rea has been taken to the medical centre after his crash with Gardner.
Bulega pretty stoked with his win, Alex Lowes giving him a different opinion as he passed the Italian on the cooldown lap.
It's a fairly controversial victory for Nicolo Bulega in the Superpole Race in Jerez.
He's now 22 points behind Razgatlioglu with one race to go.
Bautista takes second, Iannone thrid.
Vierge beats Lowes to fourth.
Locatelli passed Mackenzie late on for P6, but the MGM rider takes seventh.
Lecuona and van der Mark complete the points, Bassani rounds out the top-10.
Razgatlioglu will start 10th for Race 2.
Bulega leads by 3s onto the final lap.
Closest battle is Vierge vs Lowes for P4.
Bulega continues to lead with two to go. Podium positions fairly wrapped up now with Vierge and Lowes having dropped off Iannone a bit.
3s now for Bulega, Bautista with a half-second or so over Iannone, then Vierge and Lowes.
Then a gap to Tarran Mackenzie in P6, then van der Mark, Locatelli, and Bassani in the points.
Gardner has been taken to the medical centre for a check-up after his crash with Rea.
Bautista now up to second. 2s ahead of him to Bulega.
Bulega leads by 1.8s having served his LLP on that lap. The win is certain if he avoids mistakes.
Iannone second from Bautista, Vierge, and Lowes.
Long lap penalty for Bulega for irresponsible riding. That might not affect the result of this race.
Confirmation that the turn five incident between Bulega and Razgatlioglu is under investigation.
Bulega already cleared off at the front but you have to wonder if a penalty is on its way for that contact.
Looks like Rea has been taken away on the stretcher from the turn three crash with Gardner, who seems to be okay.
Razgatlioglu has crashed at turn five after contact with Bulega!
Rea and Gardner down together at turn three.
It's lights out in Jerez for the Superpole Race.
Razgatlioglu with the holeshot from Bulega and Iannone.
Warm-up lap is underway in Jerez. Superpole Race only moments away.
This might be a great chance for Razgatlioglu, but Bulega is the rider who is favourite to take victory this morning.
This morning's Warm Up session was the first one he hasn't topped this weekend, but he was dominant in Race 1 yesterday after topping all three free practice sessions and being the only rider in the 1:36s in Superpole.
Again, nothing other than victory will do for Bulega to have any chance of continuing the title battle to this afternoon.
Jonathan Rea starts from the back of the second row in sixth place for his final Superpole Race of his full-time career in World Superbike.
Some concern over his arm after his Race 1 crash yesterday but nothing too serious, it seems.
The Superpole Race presents the third chance for Toprak Razgatlioglu to be crowned 2025 WorldSBK Champion.
Nicolo Bulega must win the race to have any chance to prevent Razgatlioglu from winning the title with a race remaining. If Bulega does win, Razgatlioglu must finish inside the top-seven to be champion this morning.
A full permutations run down for the Superpole Race can be found here.
Welcome to live coverage of the final day of the 2025 WorldSBK season.
A champion will be crowned today and perhaps even this morning - the final Superpole Race of the year is less than 15 minutes away.