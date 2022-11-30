Kawasaki, BMW to kick-off 2023 WorldSBK pre-season testing schedule

After finishing third in the 2022 championship and over 100 points behind new WorldSBK champion Alvaro Bautista, Rea and Kawasaki’s efforts to return to the front will start with a two-day outing on December 1st and 2nd.

Rea’s third place finish was also his worst come the end of a season since joining Kawasaki in 2015.

Joining the six-time champion aboard Kawasaki machinery will be team-mate Lowes and new Puccetti Kawasaki rider Tom Sykes, who makes his return to WorldSBK following a disappointing season in BSB. Scott Redding and Michael Van Der Mark will be leading the way for BMW.

The second private test will also take place at Jerez and is scheduled for the 13th-15th of December.

In action will be Pata Yamaha riders Toprak Razgatlioglu and Andrea Locatelli, new GRT Yamaha riders Dominique Aegerter and Remy Gardner, Team HRC, MIE Honda Racing and Bonovo Action BMW, which includes a debut aboard M 1000 RR machinery for Garrett Gerloff.

The third and final test at Jerez will take place at the end of January as the factory Kawasaki and Yamaha teams will be joined by world champions Ducati. BMW will again be in action too

Bautista, Michael Ruben Rinaldi and Phillip Oettl have been confirmed for the test, however, new Barni Ducati rider Danilo Petrucci has not as of yet.

A second test in a week sees riders head to Portimao, with a very similar line-up to the Jerez test expected.

The final pre-season outing is an official Dorna test at Phillip Island, with all WorldSBK and WorldSSP riders set for action.

2023 WorldSBK testing calendar

1st-2nd December - Jerez

13th-15th December - Jerez

25th-26th January - Jerez

31st January-1st February - Portimao

20th-21st February - Phillip Island