After watching Jonathan Rea, the man he replaced at Kawasaki test twice earlier this week, Bassani got his opportunity alongside team-mate Alex Lowes on Wednesday.

Bassani, who was testing as well as the factory Honda duo Iker Lecuona and Xavi Vierge, was also joined by rookie Tarran Mackenzie and Adam Norrodin.

“We worked a lot on the setup of the bike, especially the front, because I need to find a good feeling with the front and we made a really good step,” Bassani told WorldSBK.com.

“Now, I’ve started to feel good with the bike; it’s not easy because it’s completely different compared to the Ducati but step-by-step, test-by-test, we’re starting to feel good.”

Bassani is not only a factory rider for the first time, but 2024 will be the first time that he has a team-mate since joining the Superbike class.

Like many satellite riders in WorldSBK, one-rider teams make up most of the grid as only PETRONAS MIE Honda, GRT Yamaha and Bonovo Action BMW are the satellite teams that run two bikes.

Feeling as though he’s getting closer to Lowes, Bassani added: “Having a teammate is good because you can work with them and learn about their riding.

“It’s nice and they’re always your first opponent! We’re slowly arriving to Alex. We only need to enjoy and find a good way to follow during this winter for next year.”