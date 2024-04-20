Toprak Razgatlioglu analyses Nicholas Spinelli’s tyre gamble in WSBK Assen Race 1

Toprak Razgatlioglu finished behind shock winner Nicholas Spinelli in Race 1 at the WorldSBK Assen round on Saturday.

It was Razgatlioglu’s fifth podium in seven races since swapping Yamaha for BMW.

Spinelli - a replacement for the injured Danilo Petrucci - was awarded victory when a red flag ended the race seven laps early due to the track conditions.

Spinelli gambled by starting the race on intermediate tyres, while Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista used slicks.

“I understood that he used the wet tyres,” Razgatlioglu reacted.

“But I saw after the race he used the intermediate tyre.

“This is good because it tells me they also have very good grip. I went to the grid on intermediate tyres.

“It was easier to riding, slick tyres felt strange because of sliding.

“I saw Iannone’s crash, he touched the white line. I’m riding calmly, taking good points for the Championship.

“We got a podium, this is perfect for me. We have another race tomorrow.”

Razgatlioglu was two seconds behind Spinelli when the race was ended by red flags.

But his true battle was with Bautista, a competitive scrap with multiple overtakes.

Razgatlioglu edged Bautista into P2 shortly before the red flag.

“It’s the first time I’m racing this bike in these difficult conditions,” he said.

“The first set up was full wet, but everyone used slick tyres and tried to find a good line.

“In general, in the first laps, I’m just watching other riders. I saw some dry lines, so I started pushing.

“I needed one more lap for the victory, but this is racing, we saw the red flag, and everything is finished.

“I was fighting with Alvaro. In general, I’m happy because we got a podium again. It looks like we’re strong but we’re still learning.”