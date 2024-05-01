Andrea Iannone, Alvaro Bautista and Alex Lowes give updates on WorldSBK futures

Andrea Iannone is one of several WorldSBK riders to give an update on his future following the Assen round last month.

The former MotoGP rider has been very impressive through three rounds, but aside from the good results, Iannone’s name has also been the subject of speculation for 2025.

It’s believed that Iannone would like to stay at Ducati, however, a move to a full factory team is his priority, so much will depend on what Alvaro Bautista does.

“I’m happy I’m being spoken about,” said Iannone. “I know if I’m on top, I have many chances.

“My target is to be in a factory team, but we will see. I’m happy because after a long time, I felt many things, and interest from many manufacturers. I’m honoured.

“I think, after Misano, we will know something more about this.”

Bautista, who admitted he was in no rush to make a decision on his future during the Dutch round at Assen, then swiftly hinted at a decision being taken sooner rather than later.

The two-time Superbike champion said: “If the top management in Ducati want me, it’s always a pleasure! I’m focused on riding with my best performance.

“I think I will make a decision soon for me and for my team.”

While there’s expected to be change at Ducati, other manufacturers will likely have their fair share of turnover.

One of those could be Alex Lowes who has thrived in the role of team leader at Kawasaki.

Speaking about his future, Lowes said: “I don’t really know, it’s very early. Like we’re seeing in MotoGP™ and previous years in WorldSBK, everything starts really early.

“We have a break after the Assen round, so maybe there’ll be some more news in the break. From my side, I don’t know yet.”