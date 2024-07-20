Toprak Razgatlioglu on cloud nine after eighth WorldSBK win in succession

Toprak Razgatlioglu made it eight consecutive wins with another devastating performance in Race 1 at Most.

Toprak Razgatlioglu
Toprak Razgatlioglu

Toprak Razgatlioglu's dominant run in WorldSBK showed no sign of slowing down as he took victory by just under six seconds during Race 1 at Most.

Razgatlioglu, who led every practice before topping Superpole with a new all-time lap record, led every lap of the 22-lap race.

"I'm very happy because I'm very strong," said Razgatlioglu. "Maybe not like Donington because was another level. 

"But here, I'm a little bit closer to the other riders but I did a very good pace in the race. 

"The last four/five laps I just closed the gap because I remembered last year that I crashed in corner two. We won and this is good. I'm really happy."

Despite a lonely race, Razgatlioglu was faultless as he avoided any unnessacery mistakes.

Asked if leading by such a margin adds pressure, Razgatlioglu added: "For me it is easy because I'm focused on my job. 

"I didn't make mistakes and I was jsut focused on lap times. Everything looks under control but sometimes everything is not always going well. 

"But, this race I was feeling good. Tomorrow, we know the short race I need to push more because ten laps will be no problem for the tyres. 

"But I'm really happy because the qualifying we did and incredible lap time." 

Read More

Latest News

BSB
News
37m ago
British Superbikes, Brands Hatch: Vickers - ‘I just want to deliver what I know is possible’
Ryan Vickers, Tommy Bridewell, Andrew Irwin, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, podium, 20th July
Ryan Vickers, Tommy Bridewell, Andrew Irwin, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch,…
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
50m ago
British Superbikes, Brands Hatch: ‘real rough’ Bridewell second on emotional day
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Race 1, 20th July
Tommy Bridewell, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Race 1, 20th July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
BSB
News
59m ago
British Superbikes, Brands Hatch: Andrew Irwin third after move through pack
Andrew Irwin, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Race 1, 20th July
Andrew Irwin, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Race 1, 20th July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
F1
News
2h ago
Sergio Perez sees “light at the end of the tunnel” despite latest Red Bull low
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing returns to the pits after crashing out in qualifying. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd
Sergio Perez (MEX) Red Bull Racing returns to the pits after crashing out…
F1
News
2h ago
‘Not my way of driving’ - What Lewis Hamilton ‘hates’ about F1's current cars
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest, Hungary,
Lewis Hamilton (GBR) Mercedes AMG F1 W15. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd…

Latest News

F1
News
2h ago
Toto Wolff labels Hungary F1 qualifying "total underperformance" from Mercedes
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 13, Hungarian Grand
Toto Wolff (GER) Mercedes AMG F1 Shareholder and Executive Director…
BSB
Results
3h ago
2024 British Superbikes: Brands Hatch - Race Results (1)
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Race 1, 20th July
Ryan Vickers, BSB, 2024, Brands Hatch, Race 1, 20th July
© Ian Hopgood Photography
MotoGP
News
3h ago
Valentino Rossi’s crunch verdict on Marc Marquez and Pecco Bagnaia as teammates
Valentino Rossi, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
Valentino Rossi, MotoGP race, Spanish MotoGP, 28 April
F1
News
3h ago
Starting grid for F1 Hungarian Grand Prix: How the race will begin
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren, second; Lando Norris (GBR) McLaren, pole position;
Qualifying top three in parc ferme (L to R): Oscar Piastri (AUS) McLaren,…