Toprak Razgatlioglu on cloud nine after eighth WorldSBK win in succession

Toprak Razgatlioglu's dominant run in WorldSBK showed no sign of slowing down as he took victory by just under six seconds during Race 1 at Most.

Razgatlioglu, who led every practice before topping Superpole with a new all-time lap record, led every lap of the 22-lap race.

"I'm very happy because I'm very strong," said Razgatlioglu. "Maybe not like Donington because was another level.

"But here, I'm a little bit closer to the other riders but I did a very good pace in the race.

"The last four/five laps I just closed the gap because I remembered last year that I crashed in corner two. We won and this is good. I'm really happy."

Despite a lonely race, Razgatlioglu was faultless as he avoided any unnessacery mistakes.

Asked if leading by such a margin adds pressure, Razgatlioglu added: "For me it is easy because I'm focused on my job.

"I didn't make mistakes and I was jsut focused on lap times. Everything looks under control but sometimes everything is not always going well.

"But, this race I was feeling good. Tomorrow, we know the short race I need to push more because ten laps will be no problem for the tyres.

"But I'm really happy because the qualifying we did and incredible lap time."