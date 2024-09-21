Alex Lowes fitness ‘to be reviewed’ after Cremona World Superbike Race 1 crash

Injuries to Alex Lowes’ left leg require a review of his condition on Sunday morning.

Alex Lowes, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
Alex Lowes, 2024 Italian WorldSBK. - Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Alex Lowes has suffered leg injuries in his WorldSBK Race 1 crash at Cremona.

The British rider was in third place, following a crash for Andrea Iannone out of second place, when he fell at turn seven.

Iannone himself suffered a right shoulder contusion in his crash, but was declared fit to ride at the circuit medical centre at Cremona Circuit.

Lowes, on the other hand, suffered a left calf hematoma and wound, per an official WorldSBK communication which continued to say that Lowes is “to be reviewed tomorrow [Sunday] morning before Warm Up.”

Lowes fell at the same turn as Iannone in Race 1, turn seven, leaving behind a strong chance of a podium.

The British rider was only eight points behind Alvaro Bautista in the riders’ standings before Race 1 at Cremona, and with the Spanish rider starting down in 13th there was a chance for Lowes to close that gap in the battle for third in the standings.

In the end, it was Bautista who took third place in Race 1, extending his lead over Lowes to 24 points ahead of the Superpole Race and Race 2 on Sunday.

