Toprak Razgatlioglu fitness decision revealed ahead of Aragon World Superbike

Toprak Razgatlioglu will take part in practice at the Aragon World Superbike, but his participation in the races remains uncertain.

Razgatlioglu has been given the go-ahead by the WorldSBK medical team in Aragon to take part in FP1 at the Spanish venue tomorrow (Friday 27 September).

But the Turkish rider will have to undergo a further assessment on his physical condition following that first practice session in order to be cleared for the remainder of the weekend, per a communication from WorldSBK.

It is the same situation Alvaro Bautista encountered at the Cremona Circuit for last weekend’s Italian Round, when the Spanish rider was recovering from the broken rib he suffered at the French Round. Bautista went on to score podiums in both Race 1 and Race 2 despite qualifying 13th, while Danilo Petrucci swept the weekend with wins in all three races.

Razgatlioglu carries a 13-point championship lead into Aragon despite having not started a WorldSBK race since Race 2 at Portimao back at the beginning of August.

A crash in practice at the French Round on 6 September saw him hit a trackside wall and suffer a collapsed lung. It ruled him out of action in France, and the BMW rider was unable to recover his fitness in time to compete at last weekend’s Italian Round.

Aragon is still only three weeks on from Razgatlioglu’s crash, and with no official comment from Razgatlioglu himself on his condition, it’s impossible to say at what level he will be able to compete this weekend, if at all beyond FP1.