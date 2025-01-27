BMW explain “main difference” on updated M1000 RR

After dominating the 2024 World Superbike Championship, BMW has a new homologation of its M1000 RR machine to try and defend that title with.

The updates come across the bike’s specification, from the aerodynamics and bodywork to the engine, and there are chassis updates, too.

“We have an optimised engine, we changed the aerodynamics again, we fine-tuned the winglets and also the width of the fairing to be more agile,” BMW WorldSBK technical director Chris Gonschor told WorldSBK.com.

“Electronic and chassis development is ongoing like always, so it’s a pleasure to see the bike [on track].”

Gonschor continued, explaining that the change in engine specification is the biggest change of all compared to 2024.

“The main difference for sure is the new engine spec,” he said.

“The facelifted model for the road homologation bike has 6bhp more. [...] For sure it’s a perfect platform for our race engine to improve and use this possibility of improvement in horsepower, torque, and linearity.”

Gonschor said that the goal with the new aerodynamics was to keep the positive points of the previous fairing, but increase the bike’s agility.

“The new aerodynamic package is fine-tuned also on the road bike,” he began.

“The target was to keep the aerodynamic effect of anti-wheelie and for sure stopping performance, but improving also corner entry and agility in fast changes of direction.

“Therefore, we are glad that we can make a next step with the race fairing for 2025.”

Finally, BMW has a new swingarm for 2025, with Gonschor saying that this is a given with a new homologation, but adding that the Bavarian marque is “pretty sure” it has decided on which specification to run in the upcoming season.

“The swingarm is always new because the swingarm is the parameter that you can choose and you must adjust to the whole bike package,” Gonschor said.

“Between every new bike package, with new centre of gravity and a new balance of the bike needs a new swingarm.

“We are glad that we have our test team to develop big parts like always and announce it in time for the new season, because in the end you must decide with which swingarm you will start the season, and we are pretty sure we finished the job already.”