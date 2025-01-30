Toprak Razgatlioglu’s honest “I am scared” verdict about finger injury

“If I feel my finger getting better, I will ride more relaxed…”

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK Test. Credit: WorldSBK.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2025 Portimao WorldSBK Test. Credit: WorldSBK.

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s finger injury picked up this winter had forced him out of the Jerez WorldSBK test; returning to the track at Portimao this week he continued to find himself in difficulty with it.

Of the two days in Portimao, Tuesday had been the better one for Razgatlioglu, but his injured index finger had highlighted itself as a continuing problem.

“[On Tuesday] we did a good job,” he said. “We tried the new bike, and new parts. I finished the day but felt pain. Still the finger is not 100%.

“I have time before Phillip Island. I will go to the physio. I am trying to move my finger more.

“But in general, I am on the bike and I’m riding like before.

“I use my middle finger on the brake. I always two fingers, I use the middle finger a lot.

“The balance is not bad. I adapt. If I feel my finger getting better, I will ride more relaxed.

“When I come to a right corner I don’t push hard, because if I crash, I know my hand will touch the ground. I am scared for this.

“But we didn’t crash, we did a good job.

“I am pushing slowly, not immediately. I hope we will improve my finger and, at Phillip Island, I am 100%. This is my target now.”

In comparison to Tuesday, Razgatlioglu’s running was, as for almost everyone, heavily limited by intermittent rain in the morning that got heavier in the afternoon.

“When I started, we had technical problems,” Razgatlioglu said. “I did two laps because I felt the traction control a lot.

“I came back to the garage, then the rain started. I was waiting for the weather.

“When we saw a dry circuit we started again but I did two laps, then the day finished.

“I am not riding in the wet conditions. My finger is not 100% so if I crash in the wet, it is dangerous for me.

“We did four laps, it is nothing!

“Normally we have a plan but we didn’t ride with rhythm.”

Phillip Island “isn’t my style”

Setting his sights on Australia – the location for the final test of the winter as well as the opening round – Razgatlioglu was cautious: aiming to win, but aware of his limitations on a layout such as Phillip Island’s.

“I need to try the special rear grip,” Razgatlioglu said.

“There, there is a problem with the rear tyre, they are destroyed. We need more tyre life and a good set-up.

“The track has not many slow corners. It isn’t my style.

“I am always trying to improve my bike and change my style. I will try to do my best.

“My target is to win the first race. Because now I am using the #1 and my biggest target is to win at Phillip Island. Then, if possible, at Cremona.

“It’s important to start the season strong.

“Now, I am not thinking about my finger. It’s getting better. I am riding the bike like before.

“I need to improve a bit, I am still scared a bit. But at Phillip Island my finger should be okay.”

Alex Whitworth
Journalist

Alex joined the Crash.net team in August of 2024 having covered consumer and racing motorcycle news at Visordown for two years.

Read More

Latest News

F1 News
5m ago
George Russell pinpoints key weakness to fix for F1 2025
George Russell
MotoGP News
19m ago
Maverick Vinales delivers bullish appraisal of KTM’s MotoGP bike
Maverick Vinales
F1 News
47m ago
Ferrari to pick two replacement drivers to rest Lewis Hamilton on final test day
Lewis Hamilton drives down Barcelona's main straight
MotoGP News
1h ago
Brad Binder says KTM’s MotoGP deficit to Ducati “really not that much”
Brad Binder
F1 News
2h ago
Kimi Antonelli told to ‘slow down’ and avoid ‘awkward’ situation
Andrea Kimi Antonelli will make his F1 debut this year

More News

MotoGP News
2h ago
Pedro Acosta on KTM crisis: ‘Biggest help I can give is if we are winning in MotoGP’
Pedro Acosta, KTM Factory racing, 2025 launch
F1 News
3h ago
Adrian Newey suggests “lack of experience” led to Red Bull’s dip in form
Adrian Newey
F1 News
3h ago
Ferrari scrapped Charles Leclerc’s run after Lewis Hamilton’s crash
Charles Leclerc driving at Barcelona on Tuesday
F1 News
3h ago
Johnny Herbert speaks out following dismissal as FIA steward ahead of F1 2025
Johnny Herbert (right)
F1 News
3h ago
Toto Wolff makes divorce comparison after seeing “iconic” Lewis Hamilton Ferrari shots
Toto Wolff