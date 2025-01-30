Toprak Razgatlioglu’s honest “I am scared” verdict about finger injury

Toprak Razgatlioglu’s finger injury picked up this winter had forced him out of the Jerez WorldSBK test; returning to the track at Portimao this week he continued to find himself in difficulty with it.

Of the two days in Portimao, Tuesday had been the better one for Razgatlioglu, but his injured index finger had highlighted itself as a continuing problem.

“[On Tuesday] we did a good job,” he said. “We tried the new bike, and new parts. I finished the day but felt pain. Still the finger is not 100%.

“I have time before Phillip Island. I will go to the physio. I am trying to move my finger more.

“But in general, I am on the bike and I’m riding like before.

“I use my middle finger on the brake. I always two fingers, I use the middle finger a lot.

“The balance is not bad. I adapt. If I feel my finger getting better, I will ride more relaxed.

“When I come to a right corner I don’t push hard, because if I crash, I know my hand will touch the ground. I am scared for this.

“But we didn’t crash, we did a good job.

“I am pushing slowly, not immediately. I hope we will improve my finger and, at Phillip Island, I am 100%. This is my target now.”

In comparison to Tuesday, Razgatlioglu’s running was, as for almost everyone, heavily limited by intermittent rain in the morning that got heavier in the afternoon.

“When I started, we had technical problems,” Razgatlioglu said. “I did two laps because I felt the traction control a lot.

“I came back to the garage, then the rain started. I was waiting for the weather.

“When we saw a dry circuit we started again but I did two laps, then the day finished.

“I am not riding in the wet conditions. My finger is not 100% so if I crash in the wet, it is dangerous for me.

“We did four laps, it is nothing!

“Normally we have a plan but we didn’t ride with rhythm.”

Phillip Island “isn’t my style”

Setting his sights on Australia – the location for the final test of the winter as well as the opening round – Razgatlioglu was cautious: aiming to win, but aware of his limitations on a layout such as Phillip Island’s.

“I need to try the special rear grip,” Razgatlioglu said.

“There, there is a problem with the rear tyre, they are destroyed. We need more tyre life and a good set-up.

“The track has not many slow corners. It isn’t my style.

“I am always trying to improve my bike and change my style. I will try to do my best.

“My target is to win the first race. Because now I am using the #1 and my biggest target is to win at Phillip Island. Then, if possible, at Cremona.

“It’s important to start the season strong.

“Now, I am not thinking about my finger. It’s getting better. I am riding the bike like before.

“I need to improve a bit, I am still scared a bit. But at Phillip Island my finger should be okay.”