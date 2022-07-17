2022 World Supersport, Donington Park - Race Results (2)

17 Jul 2022
Lorenzo Baldassarri and Dominique Aegerter, Donington Park WorldSSP race1, 16 July

Race results (2) from Donington Park, round five of the 2022 World Supersport Championship.

2022 WorldSSP Donington Park  - Race 2 Results
POSRIDERNATTEAMTIME
1Dominique AegerterSUITen Kate Yamaha19 laps
2Lorenzo BaldassarriITAEvan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team+1.063s
3Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team+3.719s
4Federico CaricasuloITAAlthea Racing+6.100s
5Stefano ManziITADynavolt Triumph+8.686s
6Raffaele De RosaITAOrelac Racing Verdnatura WorldSSP+9.135s
7Adrian HuertasESPMTM Kawasaki+17.527s
8Can OncuTURKawasaki Puccetti+17.590s
9Andy VerdoiaFRAGMT94 Yamaha+17.751s
10Simon JespersenDENCM Yamaha+17.872s
11Mattia CasadeiITAMV Agusta Reparto Corse+18.700s
12Unai OrradreESPMS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP+21.639s
13Oliver BaylissAUSBARNI Spark Racing Team+25.790s
14Isaac VinalesESPD34G Racing+31.791s
15Leonardo TacciniITATen Kate Yamaha+32.923s
16Peter SebestyenHUNEvan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team+33.651s
17Thomas Booth-AmosGBRProdina Racing WorldSSP+35.274s
18Ondrej VostatekCZEMS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP+37.966s
19Benjamin CurrieAUSMotozoo Racing by Puccetti+48.655s
20Jefrey BuisNEDMotozoo Racing by Puccetti+53.879s
21Federico FuligniITAD34G Racing+56.575s
 Kyle SmithGBRVFT YamahaDNF
 Hannes SoomerESTDynavolt TriumphDNF
 Marcel BrennerSUIVFT YamahaDNF
 Sander KroezeNEDKallio YamahaDNF
 Harry TrueloveGBRColinAppleyard/Macadam-YamahaDNF
 Maximilian KoflerAUTCM YamahaDNF
 Glenn Van StraalenNEDEAB YamahaDNF
 Bahattin SofuogluTURMV Agusta Reparto CorseDNF
 Luigi MontellaITAKawasaki PuccettiDNF

Reigning Supersport world champion Dominique Aegerter fought through the lead group to claim his ninth victory in a row, during race two at Donington Park.

Although Aegerter snatched the holeshot, Nicolo Bulega seized the initiative by the end of the lap, with the additional presence of Lorenzo Baldassarri and Federico Caricasulo complicating the situation for the Swiss title leader.

Both also passed Aegerter by the midway stage, putting the Ten Kate rider at the tail of the four-rider lead group.

Aegerter was content to watch the trio slug it out ahead of him, a mistake by Caricasulo taking him out of the fight, before overtaking Bulega for second into the Melbourne Loop with just over 3 laps to go. 

Aegerter then repeated the move next time around to take the lead from Baldassarri, the reigning champion delivering the fastest lap of the race to stamp out any chance of retaliation by the Italian.

9 wins in a row matches the tally of Andrea Locatelli during 2020. Locatelli won the first nine races that year, while Aegerter's only defeat so far was second place behind Baldassarri in the Aragon season opener.

Baldassarri is now 64 points clear of Baldassarri in the standings, and 125 clear of Bulega (who crashed out of race one) in third.

