2022 World Supersport, Donington Park - Race Results (2)
Race results (2) from Donington Park, round five of the 2022 World Supersport Championship.
|2022 WorldSSP Donington Park - Race 2 Results
|POS
|RIDER
|NAT
|TEAM
|TIME
|1
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|Ten Kate Yamaha
|19 laps
|2
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|Evan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team
|+1.063s
|3
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team
|+3.719s
|4
|Federico Caricasulo
|ITA
|Althea Racing
|+6.100s
|5
|Stefano Manzi
|ITA
|Dynavolt Triumph
|+8.686s
|6
|Raffaele De Rosa
|ITA
|Orelac Racing Verdnatura WorldSSP
|+9.135s
|7
|Adrian Huertas
|ESP
|MTM Kawasaki
|+17.527s
|8
|Can Oncu
|TUR
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|+17.590s
|9
|Andy Verdoia
|FRA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+17.751s
|10
|Simon Jespersen
|DEN
|CM Yamaha
|+17.872s
|11
|Mattia Casadei
|ITA
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|+18.700s
|12
|Unai Orradre
|ESP
|MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP
|+21.639s
|13
|Oliver Bayliss
|AUS
|BARNI Spark Racing Team
|+25.790s
|14
|Isaac Vinales
|ESP
|D34G Racing
|+31.791s
|15
|Leonardo Taccini
|ITA
|Ten Kate Yamaha
|+32.923s
|16
|Peter Sebestyen
|HUN
|Evan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team
|+33.651s
|17
|Thomas Booth-Amos
|GBR
|Prodina Racing WorldSSP
|+35.274s
|18
|Ondrej Vostatek
|CZE
|MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP
|+37.966s
|19
|Benjamin Currie
|AUS
|Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
|+48.655s
|20
|Jefrey Buis
|NED
|Motozoo Racing by Puccetti
|+53.879s
|21
|Federico Fuligni
|ITA
|D34G Racing
|+56.575s
|Kyle Smith
|GBR
|VFT Yamaha
|DNF
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|Dynavolt Triumph
|DNF
|Marcel Brenner
|SUI
|VFT Yamaha
|DNF
|Sander Kroeze
|NED
|Kallio Yamaha
|DNF
|Harry Truelove
|GBR
|ColinAppleyard/Macadam-Yamaha
|DNF
|Maximilian Kofler
|AUT
|CM Yamaha
|DNF
|Glenn Van Straalen
|NED
|EAB Yamaha
|DNF
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|MV Agusta Reparto Corse
|DNF
|Luigi Montella
|ITA
|Kawasaki Puccetti
|DNF
Reigning Supersport world champion Dominique Aegerter fought through the lead group to claim his ninth victory in a row, during race two at Donington Park.
Although Aegerter snatched the holeshot, Nicolo Bulega seized the initiative by the end of the lap, with the additional presence of Lorenzo Baldassarri and Federico Caricasulo complicating the situation for the Swiss title leader.
Both also passed Aegerter by the midway stage, putting the Ten Kate rider at the tail of the four-rider lead group.
Aegerter was content to watch the trio slug it out ahead of him, a mistake by Caricasulo taking him out of the fight, before overtaking Bulega for second into the Melbourne Loop with just over 3 laps to go.
Aegerter then repeated the move next time around to take the lead from Baldassarri, the reigning champion delivering the fastest lap of the race to stamp out any chance of retaliation by the Italian.
9 wins in a row matches the tally of Andrea Locatelli during 2020. Locatelli won the first nine races that year, while Aegerter's only defeat so far was second place behind Baldassarri in the Aragon season opener.
Baldassarri is now 64 points clear of Baldassarri in the standings, and 125 clear of Bulega (who crashed out of race one) in third.