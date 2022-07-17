2022 WorldSSP Donington Park - Race 2 Results POS RIDER NAT TEAM TIME 1 Dominique Aegerter SUI Ten Kate Yamaha 19 laps 2 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA Evan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team +1.063s 3 Nicolo Bulega ITA Aruba.it Racing WorldSSP Team +3.719s 4 Federico Caricasulo ITA Althea Racing +6.100s 5 Stefano Manzi ITA Dynavolt Triumph +8.686s 6 Raffaele De Rosa ITA Orelac Racing Verdnatura WorldSSP +9.135s 7 Adrian Huertas ESP MTM Kawasaki +17.527s 8 Can Oncu TUR Kawasaki Puccetti +17.590s 9 Andy Verdoia FRA GMT94 Yamaha +17.751s 10 Simon Jespersen DEN CM Yamaha +17.872s 11 Mattia Casadei ITA MV Agusta Reparto Corse +18.700s 12 Unai Orradre ESP MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP +21.639s 13 Oliver Bayliss AUS BARNI Spark Racing Team +25.790s 14 Isaac Vinales ESP D34G Racing +31.791s 15 Leonardo Taccini ITA Ten Kate Yamaha +32.923s 16 Peter Sebestyen HUN Evan Bros.WorldSSP Yamaha Team +33.651s 17 Thomas Booth-Amos GBR Prodina Racing WorldSSP +35.274s 18 Ondrej Vostatek CZE MS Racing Yamaha WorldSSP +37.966s 19 Benjamin Currie AUS Motozoo Racing by Puccetti +48.655s 20 Jefrey Buis NED Motozoo Racing by Puccetti +53.879s 21 Federico Fuligni ITA D34G Racing +56.575s Kyle Smith GBR VFT Yamaha DNF Hannes Soomer EST Dynavolt Triumph DNF Marcel Brenner SUI VFT Yamaha DNF Sander Kroeze NED Kallio Yamaha DNF Harry Truelove GBR ColinAppleyard/Macadam-Yamaha DNF Maximilian Kofler AUT CM Yamaha DNF Glenn Van Straalen NED EAB Yamaha DNF Bahattin Sofuoglu TUR MV Agusta Reparto Corse DNF Luigi Montella ITA Kawasaki Puccetti DNF

Reigning Supersport world champion Dominique Aegerter fought through the lead group to claim his ninth victory in a row, during race two at Donington Park.

Although Aegerter snatched the holeshot, Nicolo Bulega seized the initiative by the end of the lap, with the additional presence of Lorenzo Baldassarri and Federico Caricasulo complicating the situation for the Swiss title leader.

Both also passed Aegerter by the midway stage, putting the Ten Kate rider at the tail of the four-rider lead group.

Aegerter was content to watch the trio slug it out ahead of him, a mistake by Caricasulo taking him out of the fight, before overtaking Bulega for second into the Melbourne Loop with just over 3 laps to go.

Aegerter then repeated the move next time around to take the lead from Baldassarri, the reigning champion delivering the fastest lap of the race to stamp out any chance of retaliation by the Italian.

9 wins in a row matches the tally of Andrea Locatelli during 2020. Locatelli won the first nine races that year, while Aegerter's only defeat so far was second place behind Baldassarri in the Aragon season opener.

Baldassarri is now 64 points clear of Baldassarri in the standings, and 125 clear of Bulega (who crashed out of race one) in third.