Toprak Razgatlioglu has claimed victory in race two of the Magny-Cours WorldSBK round, while Jonathan Rea took out Alvaro Bautista in a dramatic turn 14 incident.

After starting from second place for the opening two races of the weekend, Razgatlioglu was back on pole for race two and the Yamaha rider made a great start as he led into turn one.

However, Razgatlioglu was slow on the exit of turn three as Bautista blasted past him to take the lead.

Razgatlioglu was then demoted to third as Rea made a great move into turn 12, but the Kawasaki rider ran wide at turn 15 which allowed the reigning world champion back into P2.

After regaining the lead on lap two, Razgatlioglu’s attempts at winning his second race of the weekend were made easier as Rea took out championship leader Bautista.

Rea went to the inside of Bautista on the entry to turn 14 but ran straight into the Ducati rider.

2022 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Race Results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK 21 Laps 2 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +2.024s 3 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +4.742s 4 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +5.084s 5 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +10.679s 6 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +11.955s 7 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +15.188s 8 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +15.443s 9 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +16.870s 10 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +18.367s 11 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +25.740s 12 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +33.872s 13 Luca Bernardi SM Barni Spark Ducati Team +38.188s 14 Roberto Tamburini ITA Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +41.389s 15 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +42.657s 16 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport Yamaha +50.863s 17 Oscar Gutierrez SPA Pedercini Kawasaki +54.487s 18 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +1 Lap 19 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +1 Lap 20 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW DNF 21 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing DNF 22 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team DNF 23 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK DNF 24 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati DNF 25

In a surprising turn of events Razgatlioglu then lost the lead to Axel Bassani, with the Ducati rider showing impressive speed.

Razgatlioglu wasn’t the only title contender going backwards as Rea was passed by Michael Ruben Rinaldi at turn 15, which also resulted in Alex Lowes and Scott Redding coming through.

The six-time WorldSBK champion was then given a Long-Lap penalty for taking out Bautista.

Rea duly took his Long-Lap penalty at the final possible moment before returning to the circuit at full speed between a battling Andrea Locatelli and Loris Baz, which annoyed the BMW rider.

Baz then put a move on Rea at turn 14 before giving a big stare in the direction of Rea, however, the Kawasaki rider was not put off from being aggressive as he came back through at the next corner.

A seemingly possessed Rinaldi, who is still fighting for his future at the factory Ducati team, got ahead of both Bassani and Razgatlioglu to lead on lap eight.

Doing a great job of leading and taking points away from Bautista’s main title rivals, Rinaldi was now coming under intense pressure from Razgatlioglu who was the fastest rider on the circuit.

With Razgatlioglu keen to show his pace, the Yamaha rider came through to regain his early lead with a move on Rinaldi at turn five.

There were crashes for Xavi Vierge and Hafizh Syahrin as Honda’s disastrous weekend continued.

Trying his best to remain with Razgatlioglu, Rinaldi made a big mistake into turn 12 as he ran straight on and had to give up more time to the race leader.

A double mistake on lap 18 from Redding allowed Rea to make his way up to fifth which is where his progress stopped.

Magny-Cours records

Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:35.683s (2021)

2021 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 -

After an intense battle with Bautista which included small contact on lap nine, Razgatlioglu pulled clear by nearly two seconds to win his seventh race of the year.

Bautista, winner of race one secured second, while Rea had to settle for third which took his streak of races without a win to 11.

Magny-Cours Sunday Schedule

Sunday

Warm-Up: 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race: 10:00

Race 2: 13:00