France WorldSBK Race (2) Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu wins as Jonathan Rea takes out Alvaro Bautista

11 Sep 2022
Toprak Razgatlioglu and Alvaro Bautista, French WorldSBK Superpole race, 11 September

Results from Race 2, round seven of the 2022 WorldSBK championship at Magny-Cours, France.

Toprak Razgatlioglu has claimed victory in race two of the Magny-Cours WorldSBK round, while Jonathan Rea took out Alvaro Bautista in a dramatic turn 14 incident. 

After starting from second place for the opening two races of the weekend, Razgatlioglu was back on pole for race two and the Yamaha rider made a great start as he led into turn one.

However, Razgatlioglu was slow on the exit of turn three as Bautista blasted past him to take the lead. 

Razgatlioglu was then demoted to third as Rea made a great move into turn 12, but the Kawasaki rider ran wide at turn 15 which allowed the reigning world champion back into P2. 

After regaining the lead on lap two, Razgatlioglu’s attempts at winning his second race of the weekend were made easier as Rea took out championship leader Bautista.

Rea went to the inside of Bautista on the entry to turn 14 but ran straight into the Ducati rider.

2022 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Race Results (2)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK21 Laps
2Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+2.024s
3Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+4.742s
4Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+5.084s
5Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+10.679s
6Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+11.955s
7Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+15.188s
8Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+15.443s
9Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+16.870s
10Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+18.367s
11Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+25.740s
12Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti Kawasaki+33.872s
13Luca BernardiSMBarni Spark Ducati Team+38.188s
14Roberto TamburiniITAMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+41.389s
15Kohta NozaneJPNGRT Yamaha+42.657s
16Christophe PonssonFRAGil Motor Sport Yamaha+50.863s
17Oscar GutierrezSPAPedercini Kawasaki+54.487s
18Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+1 Lap
19Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+1 Lap
20Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMWDNF
21Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda RacingDNF
22Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK TeamDNF
23Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBKDNF
24Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing DucatiDNF
In a surprising turn of events Razgatlioglu then lost the lead to Axel Bassani, with the Ducati rider showing impressive speed. 

Razgatlioglu wasn’t the only title contender going backwards as Rea was passed by Michael Ruben Rinaldi at turn 15, which also resulted in Alex Lowes and Scott Redding coming through. 

The six-time WorldSBK champion was then given a Long-Lap penalty for taking out Bautista. 

Rea duly took his Long-Lap penalty at the final possible moment before returning to the circuit at full speed between a battling Andrea Locatelli and Loris Baz, which annoyed the BMW rider.

Baz then put a move on Rea at turn 14 before giving a big stare in the direction of Rea, however, the Kawasaki rider was not put off from being aggressive as he came back through at the next corner. 

A seemingly possessed Rinaldi, who is still fighting for his future at the factory Ducati team, got ahead of both Bassani and Razgatlioglu to lead on lap eight.

Doing a great job of leading and taking points away from Bautista’s main title rivals, Rinaldi was now coming under intense pressure from Razgatlioglu who was the fastest rider on the circuit. 

With Razgatlioglu keen to show his pace, the Yamaha rider came through to regain his early lead with a move on Rinaldi at turn five. 

There were crashes for Xavi Vierge and Hafizh Syahrin as Honda’s disastrous weekend continued. 

Trying his best to remain with Razgatlioglu, Rinaldi made a big mistake into turn 12 as he ran straight on and had to give up more time to the race leader. 

A double mistake on lap 18 from Redding allowed Rea to make his way up to fifth which is where his progress stopped. 

