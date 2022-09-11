France WorldSBK Race (2) Results: Toprak Razgatlioglu wins as Jonathan Rea takes out Alvaro Bautista
Results from Race 2, round seven of the 2022 WorldSBK championship at Magny-Cours, France.
Toprak Razgatlioglu has claimed victory in race two of the Magny-Cours WorldSBK round, while Jonathan Rea took out Alvaro Bautista in a dramatic turn 14 incident.
After starting from second place for the opening two races of the weekend, Razgatlioglu was back on pole for race two and the Yamaha rider made a great start as he led into turn one.
However, Razgatlioglu was slow on the exit of turn three as Bautista blasted past him to take the lead.
Razgatlioglu was then demoted to third as Rea made a great move into turn 12, but the Kawasaki rider ran wide at turn 15 which allowed the reigning world champion back into P2.
After regaining the lead on lap two, Razgatlioglu’s attempts at winning his second race of the weekend were made easier as Rea took out championship leader Bautista.
Rea went to the inside of Bautista on the entry to turn 14 but ran straight into the Ducati rider.
|2022 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Race Results (2)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|21 Laps
|2
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+2.024s
|3
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+4.742s
|4
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+5.084s
|5
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+10.679s
|6
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+11.955s
|7
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+15.188s
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+15.443s
|9
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+16.870s
|10
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+18.367s
|11
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+25.740s
|12
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|+33.872s
|13
|Luca Bernardi
|SM
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+38.188s
|14
|Roberto Tamburini
|ITA
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+41.389s
|15
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|+42.657s
|16
|Christophe Ponsson
|FRA
|Gil Motor Sport Yamaha
|+50.863s
|17
|Oscar Gutierrez
|SPA
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|+54.487s
|18
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+1 Lap
|19
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|MIE Honda Racing
|+1 Lap
|20
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|DNF
|21
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|DNF
|22
|Michael Van Der Mark
|SPA
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|DNF
|23
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|DNF
|24
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|DNF
|25
In a surprising turn of events Razgatlioglu then lost the lead to Axel Bassani, with the Ducati rider showing impressive speed.
Razgatlioglu wasn’t the only title contender going backwards as Rea was passed by Michael Ruben Rinaldi at turn 15, which also resulted in Alex Lowes and Scott Redding coming through.
The six-time WorldSBK champion was then given a Long-Lap penalty for taking out Bautista.
Rea duly took his Long-Lap penalty at the final possible moment before returning to the circuit at full speed between a battling Andrea Locatelli and Loris Baz, which annoyed the BMW rider.
- Garrett Gerloff: ‘It’s my best result of the year, I hate saying that’
- Toprak Razgatlioglu: ‘Brake lever came more open’, ‘crime didn’t fit the penalty’ - Jonathan Rea
Baz then put a move on Rea at turn 14 before giving a big stare in the direction of Rea, however, the Kawasaki rider was not put off from being aggressive as he came back through at the next corner.
A seemingly possessed Rinaldi, who is still fighting for his future at the factory Ducati team, got ahead of both Bassani and Razgatlioglu to lead on lap eight.
Doing a great job of leading and taking points away from Bautista’s main title rivals, Rinaldi was now coming under intense pressure from Razgatlioglu who was the fastest rider on the circuit.
With Razgatlioglu keen to show his pace, the Yamaha rider came through to regain his early lead with a move on Rinaldi at turn five.
There were crashes for Xavi Vierge and Hafizh Syahrin as Honda’s disastrous weekend continued.
Trying his best to remain with Razgatlioglu, Rinaldi made a big mistake into turn 12 as he ran straight on and had to give up more time to the race leader.
A double mistake on lap 18 from Redding allowed Rea to make his way up to fifth which is where his progress stopped.
Magny-Cours records
Fastest Lap - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team 1:35.683s (2021)
2021 Race Winners
Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Razgatlioglu back to winning ways in Superpole WorldSBK Magny-Cours race
After an intense battle with Bautista which included small contact on lap nine, Razgatlioglu pulled clear by nearly two seconds to win his seventh race of the year.
Bautista, winner of race one secured second, while Rea had to settle for third which took his streak of races without a win to 11.
Magny-Cours Sunday Schedule
Sunday
Warm-Up: 08:00-08:15
Superpole Race: 10:00
Race 2: 13:00