Alvaro Bautista takes a dominant WorldSBK race one victory in Catalunya as Toprak Razgatlioglu faded badly from second place to fifth.

Starting from pole position for the first time in his Superbike career, Iker Lecuona made a poor start as he was pushed down to fifth by turn one.

Making equally good starts were the top two in the championship as Bautista went from fifth to first by turn one, while Razgatlioglu went from eighth to seventh.

Going in the wrong direction, Jonathan Rea dropped from P3 down to seventh before a mistake from Michael Ruben Rinaldi on lap four allowed Lecuona, Axel Bassani and Rea through.

Like Rinaldi, Bassani made an identical mistake at turn one as he ran wide and through the escape road, however, the Italian navigated it much quicker than Rinaldi and thus managed to stay ahead of Rea.

After resisting early pressure from Razgatlioglu, Bautista began to open the gap to the Yamaha rider as Alex Lowes fell into the clutches of Lecuona in the battle for third.

Continuing to struggle in sixth, Rea then came under pressure from Andrea Locatelli before a mistake at turn ten resulted in the Yamaha rider losing seventh to Garrett Gerloff.

Aware that every point matters for his championship challenge, Rea began a charge on Bassani for fifth - a first move came at turn 10 but Bassani got back through as the six-time world champion ran slightly wide.

2022 World Superbike Barcelona, Spain - Race Results (1) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 21 Laps 2 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +8.665s 3 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +9.289s 4 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +10.783s 5 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +13.568s 6 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +13.655s 7 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +14.013s 8 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +14.839s 9 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +29.775s 10 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +30.094s 11 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +30.390s 12 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +31.755s 13 Roberto Tamburini ITA Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +33.055s 14 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki +35.962s 15 Christophe Ponsson FRA Gil Motor Sport Yamaha +37.498s 16 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha +45.108s 17 Oscar Gutierrez SPA Pedercini Kawasaki +46.958s 18 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +55.315s 19 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +57.534s 20 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team DNF 21 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati DNF 22 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team DNF 23 Luca Bernardi SM Barni Spark Ducati Team DNF

A mirror-image of that overtake took place on the following lap as Bassani again retained the position. But after getting great drive off the final corner, Rea managed to complete the move at turn one.

With Rea now in fifth, the Kawasaki rider slowly started to catch Lecuona and Lowes, although no move was imminent.

That soon changed with seven laps to go as Rea made his way through on Lowes for fourth [turn one].

As Rea made it back-to-back overtakes with a move on Lecuona with six to go, Razgatlioglu, who was clearly struggling after using too much of his rear tyre to go with Bautista early on, then started dropping into the clutches of Rea.

Just behind Rea, Gerloff produced a brilliant double overtake on Lowes and Lecuona heading into turn one to pick up fourth place.

A mistake from Razgatlioglu then allowed Rea to come through with just four laps remaining. It then got worse for Razgatlioglu as Gerloff pounced on the struggling Turk at turn one, impressively out-braking the reigning world champion.

WorldSBK Catalunya Records

Lap Record - Tom Sykes GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team 1:40.408s

2021 Race Winners

Race 1 - Scott Redding GBR Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.it Ducati

Scott Redding’s impressive run of form in recent rounds took a big hit after the Brit crashed out at turn one early on.

Michael Van Der Mark, Philipp Oettl and Luca Bernardi were the other riders who failed to finish.

2022 WorldSBK Catalunya Weekend Schedule

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race One 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race Two - 13:00