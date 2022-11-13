Toprak Razgatlioglu has completed his second WorldSBK hat-trick of the season after winning Race 2 in Mandalika, but Alvaro Bautista has become the new world champion after finishing second.

Starting from pole for the third time this weekend, Razgatlioglu made a great start as he led into turn one.

However, the lead changed hands just one corner later as Jonathan Rea went down the inside of Razgatlioglu.

After getting through on Andrea Locatelli for P3, Bautista handed the advantage straight back to the Yamaha rider after running wide at turn two.

As the leading quarter settled into their rhythm, Axel Bassani began closing in after setting the fastest lap of the race on lap four.

Lap four - splitting the two Yamaha riders once again, Bautista made his favourite overtake into turn 15 stick on Locatelli, who was then passed immediately by Bassani.

2022 World Superbike Mandalika, Indonesia - Race Results (2) Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK 21 Laps 2 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +1.230s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +2.825s 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK +7.595s 5 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +8.205s 6 Scott Redding GBR BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +12.478s 7 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +15.245s 8 Garrett Gerloff USA GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +17.574s 9 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +17.976s 10 Michael Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +19.698s 11 Xavi Fores SPA Barni Spark Ducati Team +21.980s 12 Michael Van Der Mark SPA BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +22.218s 13 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +36.192s 14 Hafizh Syahrin MAL MIE Honda Racing +41.465s 15 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +44.142s 16 Eugene Laverty IRL Bonovo Action BMW +45.600s 17 Leandro Mercado ARG MIE Honda Racing +50.490s 18 Kyle Smith GBR Pedercini Kawasaki DNF 19 Kohta Nozane JPN GRT Yamaha DNF

Razgatlioglu then took back the lead on lap five after making a brilliant move into turn ten.

Keen to not let his rival get away, Bautista joined Razgatlioglu in getting ahead of Rea after a mistake from the Kawasaki rider opened the door [turn 10].

Rea’s problems then got worse as Bassani took advantage of the six-time Superbike champion seemingly struggling for grip.

As Rea claimed back third spot from Bassani with a move at turn 12, Kohta Nozane became the first rider to crash after going down at turn 11.

Appearing to be faster than the leader, Bautista saw his opportunity to win the race and went for the lead at turn one.

Razgatlioglu responded into turn ten before the Ducati rider made it three overtakes in one lap after going through five corners later.

Razgatlioglu then retook the lead with a very brave move under braking at turn ten, as battling between the pair allowed Rea to close in and make it a three-way fight.

Asserting his dominance once again, Razgatlioglu then set the fastest lap of the race on lap 17. Six tenths was gained by Razgatlioglu on lap 18 as he set the fastest lap of the race once more.

Mandalika WorldSBK Records:

Fastest Lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:31.371s

Race Winners 2021:

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race Winners 2022

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

All three races took place without soon-to-be rookie of the year Iker Lecuona after the Honda rider’s monster highside in FP2.

Lecuona suffered fractures to his vertebrae and the left side of his sacrum.

Joining Lecuona in being ruled out of all three races was Lucas Mahias following the Puccetti Kawasaki rider’s fall in FP3.

Mandalika WorldSBK Schedule (UK time):

Friday

Free Practice 1: 02:00-02:55

Free Practice 2: 05:10-05:55

Saturday

Free Practice 3: 00:30-01:00

Superpole: 02:40-02:55

Race 1: 05:30

Sunday

Warm-up: 00:30-00:45

Superpole Race: 02:30

Race 2: 05:30