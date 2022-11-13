Mandalika Race 2: Toprak Razgatlioglu wins but Alvaro Bautista crowned WorldSBK Champion
Results from Race 2, round 11 of the 2022 WorldSBK championship at Mandalika, Indonesia.
Toprak Razgatlioglu has completed his second WorldSBK hat-trick of the season after winning Race 2 in Mandalika, but Alvaro Bautista has become the new world champion after finishing second.
Starting from pole for the third time this weekend, Razgatlioglu made a great start as he led into turn one.
However, the lead changed hands just one corner later as Jonathan Rea went down the inside of Razgatlioglu.
After getting through on Andrea Locatelli for P3, Bautista handed the advantage straight back to the Yamaha rider after running wide at turn two.
As the leading quarter settled into their rhythm, Axel Bassani began closing in after setting the fastest lap of the race on lap four.
Lap four - splitting the two Yamaha riders once again, Bautista made his favourite overtake into turn 15 stick on Locatelli, who was then passed immediately by Bassani.
|2022 World Superbike Mandalika, Indonesia - Race Results (2)
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|21 Laps
|2
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+1.230s
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+2.825s
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|PATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK
|+7.595s
|5
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+8.205s
|6
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+12.478s
|7
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+15.245s
|8
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+17.574s
|9
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+17.976s
|10
|Michael Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|+19.698s
|11
|Xavi Fores
|SPA
|Barni Spark Ducati Team
|+21.980s
|12
|Michael Van Der Mark
|SPA
|BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|+22.218s
|13
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+36.192s
|14
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|MIE Honda Racing
|+41.465s
|15
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+44.142s
|16
|Eugene Laverty
|IRL
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+45.600s
|17
|Leandro Mercado
|ARG
|MIE Honda Racing
|+50.490s
|18
|Kyle Smith
|GBR
|Pedercini Kawasaki
|DNF
|19
|Kohta Nozane
|JPN
|GRT Yamaha
|DNF
Razgatlioglu then took back the lead on lap five after making a brilliant move into turn ten.
Keen to not let his rival get away, Bautista joined Razgatlioglu in getting ahead of Rea after a mistake from the Kawasaki rider opened the door [turn 10].
Rea’s problems then got worse as Bassani took advantage of the six-time Superbike champion seemingly struggling for grip.
As Rea claimed back third spot from Bassani with a move at turn 12, Kohta Nozane became the first rider to crash after going down at turn 11.
Appearing to be faster than the leader, Bautista saw his opportunity to win the race and went for the lead at turn one.
Razgatlioglu responded into turn ten before the Ducati rider made it three overtakes in one lap after going through five corners later.
Razgatlioglu then retook the lead with a very brave move under braking at turn ten, as battling between the pair allowed Rea to close in and make it a three-way fight.
Asserting his dominance once again, Razgatlioglu then set the fastest lap of the race on lap 17. Six tenths was gained by Razgatlioglu on lap 18 as he set the fastest lap of the race once more.
Mandalika WorldSBK Records:
Fastest Lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:31.371s
Race Winners 2021:
Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race 2 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team
Race Winners 2022
Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
All three races took place without soon-to-be rookie of the year Iker Lecuona after the Honda rider’s monster highside in FP2.
Lecuona suffered fractures to his vertebrae and the left side of his sacrum.
Joining Lecuona in being ruled out of all three races was Lucas Mahias following the Puccetti Kawasaki rider’s fall in FP3.
Mandalika WorldSBK Schedule (UK time):
Friday
Free Practice 1: 02:00-02:55
Free Practice 2: 05:10-05:55
Saturday
Free Practice 3: 00:30-01:00
Superpole: 02:40-02:55
Race 1: 05:30
Sunday
Warm-up: 00:30-00:45
Superpole Race: 02:30
Race 2: 05:30