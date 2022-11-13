Mandalika Race 2: Toprak Razgatlioglu wins but Alvaro Bautista crowned WorldSBK Champion

13 Nov 2022
Alvaro Bautista, Toprak Razgatlioglu, Indonesian WorldSBK. 11 November

Results from Race 2, round 11 of the 2022 WorldSBK championship at Mandalika, Indonesia.

Toprak Razgatlioglu has completed his second WorldSBK hat-trick of the season after winning Race 2 in Mandalika, but Alvaro Bautista has become the new world champion after finishing second. 

Starting from pole for the third time this weekend, Razgatlioglu made a great start as he led into turn one. 

However, the lead changed hands just one corner later as Jonathan Rea went down the inside of Razgatlioglu. 

After getting through on Andrea Locatelli for P3, Bautista handed the advantage straight back to the Yamaha rider after running wide at turn two. 

As the leading quarter settled into their rhythm, Axel Bassani began closing in after setting the fastest lap of the race on lap four. 

Lap four - splitting the two Yamaha riders once again, Bautista made his favourite overtake into turn 15 stick on Locatelli, who was then passed immediately by Bassani. 

2022 World Superbike Mandalika, Indonesia - Race Results (2)
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Toprak RazgatliogluTURPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK21 Laps
2Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati+1.230s
3Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+2.825s
4Andrea LocatelliITAPATA Yamaha with Brixx WorldSBK+7.595s
5Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+8.205s
6Scott ReddingGBRBMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+12.478s
7Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+15.245s
8Garrett GerloffUSAGRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+17.574s
9Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+17.976s
10Michael RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing Ducati+19.698s
11Xavi ForesSPABarni Spark Ducati Team+21.980s
12Michael Van Der MarkSPABMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team+22.218s
13Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+36.192s
14Hafizh SyahrinMALMIE Honda Racing+41.465s
15Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+44.142s
16Eugene LavertyIRLBonovo Action BMW+45.600s
17Leandro MercadoARGMIE Honda Racing+50.490s
18Kyle SmithGBRPedercini KawasakiDNF
19Kohta NozaneJPNGRT YamahaDNF

Razgatlioglu then took back the lead on lap five after making a brilliant move into turn ten. 

Keen to not let his rival get away, Bautista joined Razgatlioglu in getting ahead of Rea after a mistake from the Kawasaki rider opened the door [turn 10]. 

Rea’s problems then got worse as Bassani took advantage of the six-time Superbike champion seemingly struggling for grip. 

As Rea claimed back third spot from Bassani with a move at turn 12, Kohta Nozane became the first rider to crash after going down at turn 11. 

Appearing to be faster than the leader, Bautista saw his opportunity to win the race and went for the lead at turn one.

Razgatlioglu responded into turn ten before the Ducati rider made it three overtakes in one lap after going through five corners later. 

Razgatlioglu then retook the lead with a very brave move under braking at turn ten, as battling between the pair allowed Rea to close in and make it a three-way fight. 

Asserting his dominance once again, Razgatlioglu then set the fastest lap of the race on lap 17. Six tenths was gained by Razgatlioglu on lap 18 as he set the fastest lap of the race once more.

Mandalika WorldSBK Records:

Fastest Lap - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 1:31.371s

Race Winners 2021:

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race Winners 2022 

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha 

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

All three races took place without soon-to-be rookie of the year Iker Lecuona after the Honda rider’s monster highside in FP2.

Lecuona suffered fractures to his vertebrae and the left side of his sacrum. 

Joining Lecuona in being ruled out of all three races was Lucas Mahias following the Puccetti Kawasaki rider’s fall in FP3. 

