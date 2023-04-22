Alvaro Bautista has won his sixth race from seven in 2023 after another stunning performance in Race 1 of the Assen World Superbike round.

After claiming pole position by the narrowest margins, Bautista instead started Race 1 from fourth after being penalised with a three-place grid penalty due to slow-riding in Superpole.

Undeterred, Bautista gained one of those positions back heading into turn one as he got through on the outside of Alex Lowes.

However, the Kawasaki rider, who had been the quickest rider in sector four through free practice, responded. Lowes went down the inside of Bautista but compromised his run out of the final chicane which allowed Bautista to slipstream his way back past heading into turn one.

Off the pace set by Bautista and Rea all weekend, Toprak Razgatlioglu came alive in the opening laps as he began to pressure the race leader.

As Rea appeared to be slowest of the leading trio, the same was happening to teammate Lowes who fell away from the lead group and was instead pressured by Scott Redding, Andrea Locatelli and Axel Bassani.

After gaining P8 due to contact between Michael Ruben Rinaldi and his teammate Xavi Vierge, which dropped the latter from said P8 to 13th, Iker Lecuona crashed out.

At the front, Bautista finally made his way through on Razgatlioglu for P2 as the Yamaha rider’s early charge seemed to fade.

After lining up a similar move to the one he made on Razgatlioglu at the final chicane, Bautista instead remained in second on lap seven as Rea proved too strong on the brakes.

As Bautista came even closer to overtaking Rea with 14 laps to go, Lowes lost P4 to Redding after resisting the BMW rider’s charge for several laps.

Struggling to get the move done into the Geert Timmer chicane, Bautista took the lead away from Rea heading into turn seven with 13 laps to go.

There were further changes in the battle for fourth as Redding made a mistake at turn one which gifted Bassani the position.

Unwilling to give up his crown as the King of Assen, Rea remained close to Bautista following the Ducati rider’s overtake, while Razgatlioglu started to drop away.

Despite trying everything to stay in contention, Rea was beginning to see Bautista pull clear by a tenth each lap.

Like Bautista, Bassani was also inching away from Redding and Locatelli, after the Pata Yamaha rider gained P6 off Lowes with 10 laps to go.

The elastic band that was yoyoing between four and six tenths between Bautista and Rea, broke with five laps remaining as Bautista got the gap up to 1.4 seconds.

2023 World Superbike Assen, Netherlands - Race (1) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 21 Laps 2 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +3.148s 3 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +3.891s 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +10.105s 5 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +10.498s 6 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +13.952s 7 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +14.098s 8 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +16.942s 9 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +17.807s 10 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +18.066s 11 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +22.002s 12 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +23.632s 13 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team +23.819s 14 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +25.088s 15 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati +26.803s 16 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +34.593s 17 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +34.719s 18 Bradley Ray GRB Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +47.346s 19 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +50.486s 20 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +52.310s 21 Eric Granado BRA PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +1'00.902s 22 Gabriele Ruiu ITA Bmax Racing +1'01.202s 23 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +1'14.042 24 Tom Sykes GBR Puccetti Kawasaki DNF 25 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK DNF

Assen World Superbike records

Most Wins - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team (16)

Lap record - 1’32.934s Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK Team (2022)

2022 race winners

Race 1 - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Superpole Race - Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team

Race 2 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Michael Ruben Rinaldi's disastrous weekend continued as he slipped down the order in the final few laps as a lack of pace was evident. With Bautista winning, and Bassani in fifth, Rinaldi's performance is one to keep an eye on.

Assen Schedule

Friday

Free Practice 1 - 09:30-10:15

Free Practice 2 - 14:00-14:45

Saturday

Free Practice 3 - 08:00-08:30

Superpole - 10:10-10:25

Race 1 - 13:00

Sunday

Warm-up - 08:00-08:15

Superpole Race - 10:00

Race 2 - 13:00