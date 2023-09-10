Prior to the race getting underway, Alex Lowes was declared unfit due to a knee injury suffered in the Superpole Race.

Starting from pole for the first time this weekend, Razgatlioglu had a shocking start as Bautista, Rea and Locatelli all came past.

Taking the lead of a race for the first time, Rea dove to the inside of Bautista at turn five but was unable to make it stick as the Ducati rider was better under acceleration.

A strong start from Danilo Petrucci saw him move up to fourth, however, it was Michael Ruben Rinaldi who made the best launch as he came from the fourth row to P6 by the end of lap one.

As Bautista began to pull clear of Rea and Razgatlioglu, there was another collision involving Scott Redding as he crashed at turn five with Dominique Aegerter.

A red flag was then brought out as Aegerter was struggling to get up from the accident.

Redding was given a double Long Lap penalty after causing the incident with Aegerter.

When the race got back underway it was Bautista leading the field away from pole, ahead of Rea and Razgatlioglu.

After making a very good start, Bradley Ray crashed out of ninth position at turn 14.

At the front, Bautista was beginning to pull clear as early as lap one as Razgatlioglu, who had a new tyre for the restart, made his way past Rea.

The Kawasaki rider fought straight back as he went through at turn five, but like the initial start when he went slightly wide, the exit of turn five gave Razgatlioglu the chance to get a better exit and power back past.

Showing impressive speed, Rea remained close to Razgatlioglu before pulling off another move at turn five, although this time he made it stick.

Redding’s eventful day then came to an end with 7 laps remaining as he ran into technical issues.

Razgatlioglu and Rea’s battle continued as the 2021 world champion came through at turn five with five laps to go.

As Rinaldi retired due to technical issues, Rea tried to get back through on Razgatlioglu at turn five but ran wide while doing so which allowed the Yamaha rider to stay ahead.

2023 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Race (2) Results Pos Rider Nat Team Time 1 Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.It Racing Ducati 21 Laps 2 Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +5.893s 3 Jonathan Rea GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK +6.779s 4 Andrea Locatelli ITA Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK +10.978s 5 Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW +11.482s 6 Axel Bassani ITA Motocorsa Ducati +15.258s 7 Danilo Petrucci ITA Barni Spark Racing Team +17.578s 8 Remy Gardner AUS GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team +19.576s 9 Xavi Vierge SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +19.937s 10 Philipp Oettl GER GoEleven Ducati +19.986s 11 Iker Lecuona SPA Team HRC WorldSBK +22.640s 12 Loris Baz FRA Bonovo Action BMW +27.073s 13 Lorenzo Baldassarri ITA GMT94 Yamaha +27.428s 14 Hafizh Syahrin MAL PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +41.742s 15 Hannes Soomer EST PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing +45.875s 16 Isaac Vinales SPA TPR by Vinales Racing +46.219s 17 Bradley Ray GBR Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team +55.481s 18 Oliver Konig CZE Orelac Racing Kawasaki +58.003s 19 Scott Redding GBR ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team DNF 20 Michael Ruben Rinaldi ITA Aruba.It Racing Ducati DNF 21 Dominique Aegerter SWI GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team DNF 22 Michael Van Der Mark NED ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team DNF 23 Lucas Mahias FRA Puccetti Kawasaki DNF 24 Alex Lowes GBR Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK DNS

Magny-Cours WorldSBK records

Fastest lap - Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW 1:35.453s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

2023 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 -