Magny-Cours World Superbike Race (2) results: Alvaro Bautista returns to form

10 Sep 2023
Alvaro Bautista, Superpole race, French WorldSBK, 10 September

Results from Race 2, round nine of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Magny-Cours, France.

Prior to the race getting underway, Alex Lowes was declared unfit due to a knee injury suffered in the Superpole Race.

Starting from pole for the first time this weekend, Razgatlioglu had a shocking start as Bautista, Rea and Locatelli all came past.

Taking the lead of a race for the first time, Rea dove to the inside of Bautista at turn five but was unable to make it stick as the Ducati rider was better under acceleration.

A strong start from Danilo Petrucci saw him move up to fourth, however, it was Michael Ruben Rinaldi who made the best launch as he came from the fourth row to P6 by the end of lap one. 

As Bautista began to pull clear of Rea and Razgatlioglu, there was another collision involving Scott Redding as he crashed at turn five with Dominique Aegerter. 

A red flag was then brought out as Aegerter was struggling to get up from the accident.

Redding was given a double Long Lap penalty after causing the incident with Aegerter.

When the race got back underway it was Bautista leading the field away from pole, ahead of Rea and Razgatlioglu.

After making a very good start, Bradley Ray crashed out of ninth position at turn 14. 

At the front, Bautista was beginning to pull clear as early as lap one as Razgatlioglu, who had a new tyre for the restart, made his way past Rea. 

The Kawasaki rider fought straight back as he went through at turn five, but like the initial start when he went slightly wide, the exit of turn five gave Razgatlioglu the chance to get a better exit and power back past.

Showing impressive speed, Rea remained close to Razgatlioglu before pulling off another move at turn five, although this time he made it stick. 

Redding’s eventful day then came to an end with 7 laps remaining as he ran into technical issues. 

Razgatlioglu and Rea’s battle continued as the 2021 world champion came through at turn five with five laps to go. 

As Rinaldi retired due to technical issues, Rea tried to get back through on Razgatlioglu at turn five but ran wide while doing so which allowed the Yamaha rider to stay ahead.

2023 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Race (2) Results
PosRiderNatTeamTime
1Alvaro BautistaSPAAruba.It Racing Ducati21 Laps
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+5.893s
3Jonathan ReaGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK+6.779s
4Andrea LocatelliITAPata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK+10.978s
5Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMW+11.482s
6Axel BassaniITAMotocorsa Ducati+15.258s
7Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark Racing Team+17.578s
8Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team+19.576s
9Xavi ViergeSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+19.937s
10Philipp OettlGERGoEleven Ducati+19.986s
11Iker LecuonaSPATeam HRC WorldSBK+22.640s
12Loris BazFRABonovo Action BMW+27.073s
13Lorenzo BaldassarriITAGMT94 Yamaha+27.428s
14Hafizh SyahrinMALPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+41.742s
15Hannes SoomerESTPETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing+45.875s
16Isaac VinalesSPATPR by Vinales Racing+46.219s
17Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team+55.481s
18Oliver KonigCZEOrelac Racing Kawasaki+58.003s
19Scott ReddingGBRROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK TeamDNF
20Michael Ruben RinaldiITAAruba.It Racing DucatiDNF
21Dominique AegerterSWIGYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK TeamDNF
22Michael Van Der MarkNEDROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK TeamDNF
23Lucas MahiasFRAPuccetti KawasakiDNF
24Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing Team WorldSBKDNS

Magny-Cours WorldSBK records

Fastest lap - Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW 1:35.453s

2022 Race Winners

Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati 

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha  

2023 Race Winners

Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha

