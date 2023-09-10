Magny-Cours World Superbike Race (2) results: Alvaro Bautista returns to form
Results from Race 2, round nine of the 2023 World Superbike championship at Magny-Cours, France.
Prior to the race getting underway, Alex Lowes was declared unfit due to a knee injury suffered in the Superpole Race.
Starting from pole for the first time this weekend, Razgatlioglu had a shocking start as Bautista, Rea and Locatelli all came past.
Taking the lead of a race for the first time, Rea dove to the inside of Bautista at turn five but was unable to make it stick as the Ducati rider was better under acceleration.
A strong start from Danilo Petrucci saw him move up to fourth, however, it was Michael Ruben Rinaldi who made the best launch as he came from the fourth row to P6 by the end of lap one.
As Bautista began to pull clear of Rea and Razgatlioglu, there was another collision involving Scott Redding as he crashed at turn five with Dominique Aegerter.
A red flag was then brought out as Aegerter was struggling to get up from the accident.
Redding was given a double Long Lap penalty after causing the incident with Aegerter.
When the race got back underway it was Bautista leading the field away from pole, ahead of Rea and Razgatlioglu.
After making a very good start, Bradley Ray crashed out of ninth position at turn 14.
At the front, Bautista was beginning to pull clear as early as lap one as Razgatlioglu, who had a new tyre for the restart, made his way past Rea.
The Kawasaki rider fought straight back as he went through at turn five, but like the initial start when he went slightly wide, the exit of turn five gave Razgatlioglu the chance to get a better exit and power back past.
Showing impressive speed, Rea remained close to Razgatlioglu before pulling off another move at turn five, although this time he made it stick.
Redding’s eventful day then came to an end with 7 laps remaining as he ran into technical issues.
Razgatlioglu and Rea’s battle continued as the 2021 world champion came through at turn five with five laps to go.
As Rinaldi retired due to technical issues, Rea tried to get back through on Razgatlioglu at turn five but ran wide while doing so which allowed the Yamaha rider to stay ahead.
|2023 World Superbike Magny-Cours, France - Race (2) Results
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat
|Team
|Time
|1
|Alvaro Bautista
|SPA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|21 Laps
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+5.893s
|3
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|+6.779s
|4
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Yamaha Prometeon WorldSBK
|+10.978s
|5
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+11.482s
|6
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Motocorsa Ducati
|+15.258s
|7
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing Team
|+17.578s
|8
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+19.576s
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+19.937s
|10
|Philipp Oettl
|GER
|GoEleven Ducati
|+19.986s
|11
|Iker Lecuona
|SPA
|Team HRC WorldSBK
|+22.640s
|12
|Loris Baz
|FRA
|Bonovo Action BMW
|+27.073s
|13
|Lorenzo Baldassarri
|ITA
|GMT94 Yamaha
|+27.428s
|14
|Hafizh Syahrin
|MAL
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+41.742s
|15
|Hannes Soomer
|EST
|PETRONAS MIE Racing HONDA Racing
|+45.875s
|16
|Isaac Vinales
|SPA
|TPR by Vinales Racing
|+46.219s
|17
|Bradley Ray
|GBR
|Motoxracing Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|+55.481s
|18
|Oliver Konig
|CZE
|Orelac Racing Kawasaki
|+58.003s
|19
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|DNF
|20
|Michael Ruben Rinaldi
|ITA
|Aruba.It Racing Ducati
|DNF
|21
|Dominique Aegerter
|SWI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha WorldSBK Team
|DNF
|22
|Michael Van Der Mark
|NED
|ROKIT BMW Motorrad WorldSBK Team
|DNF
|23
|Lucas Mahias
|FRA
|Puccetti Kawasaki
|DNF
|24
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Kawasaki Racing Team WorldSBK
|DNS
Magny-Cours WorldSBK records
Fastest lap - Garrett Gerloff USA Bonovo Action BMW 1:35.453s
2022 Race Winners
Race 1 - Alvaro Bautista SPA Aruba.it Ducati
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Race 2 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
2023 Race Winners
Race 1 - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
Superpole Race - Toprak Razgatlioglu TUR Pata Yamaha
