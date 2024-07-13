2024 World Superbike, Donington Park - Race (1) Results

Race 1 results for round five of the 2024 World Superbike championship at Donington Park, in Great Britain.

Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Donington Park
  1. Toprak Razgatlioglu 23 laps
  2. Alex Lowes +11.4s
  3. Alvaro Bautista + 13.1s
  4. Nicolo Bulega +14.9s
  5. Jonathan Rea +16.3s
  6. Andrea Locatelli +16.6s
  7. Danilo Petrucci +17.6s
  8. Dominique Aegerter +24.6s
  9. Michael van der Mark +25.0s
  10. Remy Gardner +25.5s
  11. Andrea Iannone +27.2s
  12. Axel Bassani +28.8s
  13. Iker Lecuona + 30.2s
  14. Garrett Gerloff +30.4s
  15. Michael Rinaldi +33.3s
  16. Bradley Ray +44.2s
  17. Tito Rabat +44.7s
  18. Phillipp Oettl +45.3s
  19. Sam Lowes +58.5s
  20. Adam Norrodin +1m 24.4s
  • Redding DNF
  • Vierge DNF
  • Mackenzie DNF

Toprak Razgatlioglu disappears into the distance to win Race 1 of the 2024 Donington Park WorldSBK round.

Alex Lowes and Alvaro Bautista make it three different manufacturers on the podium after fighting through from outside the top eight.

Scott Redding was in the rostrum battle for much of the race but suffered a terminal technical issue shortly after being passed by Bautista, who ran the soft rear tyre.

The Donington Superpole race and Race 2 take place on Sunday.

