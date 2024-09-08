French World Superbike Superpole Race Results: Bulega wins as Bautista crashes out

Full results from the WorldSBK Superpole Race from Magny-Cours at the French World Superbike round.

Alex Lowes, Nicolo Bulega lead WorldSBK pack, 2024 French WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega won his second WorldSBK race in the Superpole Race at Magny-Cours, narrowly beating Alex Lowes.

Bulega led from the start in tricky conditions. Damp patches remained from rain on Saturday and into Sunday morning, but the only logical tyre choice was slicks.

The Italian and Lowes were eventually able to begin pulling away from the rest of the field at around half-distance, and would go on to decide victory between them.

Lowes had two real goes at making his way into the lead, but was squared off by Bulega on both occasions, the first at turn five, the second at turn 13.

Bulega eventually sealed victory by 0.115 seconds, for his second win of the year after his debut win in Race 1 at Phillip Island.

Lowes took second place, ahead of Danilo Petrucci, who finished third but who at time of writing is under investigation for contact with Andrea Locatelli that left the Yamaha rider out of the race.

Fourth place went to Scott Redding, ahead of Xavi Vierge, Garrett Gerloff, Iker Lecuona, and Michael van der Mark; all of whom were in a race-long fight for the third position eventually taken by Petrucci. Van der Mark held third for most of the race, but fell back towards the end.

Remy Gardner and Axel Bassani rounded out the top 10.

Jonathan Rea didn't take part in the race having been declared unfit after his Race 1 crash.

Alvaro Bautista was aiming to secure himself a good grid position for Race 2, having qualified only 17th, in the Superpole Race. He started 16th thanks to Rea's absence, but crashed on the first lap while battling with Tarran Mackenzie, and was taken to the medical centre.

2024 WorldSBK Championship | French Round | Circuit Nevers Magny-Cours | Superole Race Result | Rd 8/13
PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikeTiming
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RWIN
2Alex LowesGBRKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR0.115
3Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R3.677
4Scott ReddingGBRBonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR3.903
5Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R5.710
6Garrett GerloffUSABonovo Action BMWBMW M 1000 RR5.854
7Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R6.613
8Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M 1000 RR7.788
9Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R18.397
10Axel BassaniITAKawasaki Racing TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR10.270
11Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R17.510
12Michael Ruben RinaldiITAMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R18.040
13Alessandro DelbiancoITAGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R118.907
14Philipp OettlGERGMT94 YamahaYamaha R119.130
15Bradley RayGBRMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R119.288
16Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R20.436
17Tito RabatESPPuccetti RacingKawasaki ZX-10RR25.603
18Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R25.910
19Ivo LopesPORPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R27.319
DNFAlvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 RDNF
DNFAndrea LocatelliITAPata Prometeon YamahaYamaha R1DNF

