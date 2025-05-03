2025 Italian WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2025 World Superbike Championship after winning Race 1 at the Italian WorldSBK.

Bulega now leads Toprak Razgatlioglu by 26 points after the Turkish rider finished second in Race 1.

Andrea Locatelli finished outside the points after a crash but remains third, although his lead over Alvaro Bautista is cut to five after the two-time champion finished third in the opening race at Cremona.

Full 2025 World Superbike riders' standings after Race 1 at the Italian WorldSBK are below.