2025 Italian WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1
Full World Superbike Championship standings after Race 1 at the 2025 Italian WorldSBK.
Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2025 World Superbike Championship after winning Race 1 at the Italian WorldSBK.
Bulega now leads Toprak Razgatlioglu by 26 points after the Turkish rider finished second in Race 1.
Andrea Locatelli finished outside the points after a crash but remains third, although his lead over Alvaro Bautista is cut to five after the two-time champion finished third in the opening race at Cremona.
Full 2025 World Superbike riders' standings after Race 1 at the Italian WorldSBK are below.
2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Italian Round | Round 4, Race 1
|Pos
|Rider
|Nat.
|WorldSBK Team
|Superbike
|Points
|1
|Nicolo Bulega
|ITA
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|161
|2
|Toprak Razgatlioglu
|TUR
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|135
|3
|Andrea Locatelli
|ITA
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|107
|4
|Alvaro Bautista
|ESP
|Aruba.it Racing Ducati
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|102
|5
|Danilo Petrucci
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|90
|6
|Andrea Iannone
|ITA
|Team Go Eleven
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|64
|7
|Sam Lowes
|GBR
|Marc VDS Racing Team
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|56
|8
|Axel Bassani
|ITA
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|48
|9
|Xavi Vierge
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|48
|10
|Scott Redding
|GBR
|MGM Bonovo
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|47
|11
|Michael van der Mark
|NED
|ROKiT BMW Motorrad
|BMW M1000 RR
|46
|12
|Remy Gardner
|AUS
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|43
|13
|Dominique Aegerter
|SUI
|GYTR GRT Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|41
|14
|Alex Lowes
|GBR
|Bimota by Kawasaki Racing Team
|Bimota KB998
|39
|15
|Iker Lecuona
|ESP
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|34
|16
|Yari Montella
|ITA
|Barni Spark Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|22
|17
|Garrett Gerloff
|USA
|Kawasaki WorldSBK Team
|Kawasaki ZX-10RR
|15
|18
|Tarran Mackenzie
|GBR
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|9
|19
|Bahattin Sofuoglu
|TUR
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|8
|20
|Ryan Vickers
|GBR
|Motocorsa Racing
|Ducati Panigale V4 R
|7
|21
|Tito Rabat
|ESP
|Motoxracing Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|3
|22
|Tetsuta Nagashima
|JPN
|Team HRC
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|2
|23
|Jason O'Halloran
|AUS
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|24
|Jonathan Rea
|GBR
|Pata Maxus Yamaha
|Yamaha R1
|0
|25
|Zaqhwan Zaidi
|MAS
|Petronas MIE Racing Team
|Honda CBR1000RR-R
|0
|26
|Gabriele Ruiu
|ITA
|Bmax
|BMW M1000 RR
|0
Read More
Latest News
Nicolo Bulega on Toprak Razgatlioglu Italian WorldSBK battle: “His plan was to stop me”