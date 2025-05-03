2025 Italian WorldSBK: Championship Standings after Race 1

Nicolo Bulega, 2025 Italian WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

Nicolo Bulega continues to lead the 2025 World Superbike Championship after winning Race 1 at the Italian WorldSBK.

Bulega now leads Toprak Razgatlioglu by 26 points after the Turkish rider finished second in Race 1. 

Andrea Locatelli finished outside the points after a crash but remains third, although his lead over Alvaro Bautista is cut to five after the two-time champion finished third in the opening race at Cremona.

Full 2025 World Superbike riders' standings after Race 1 at the Italian WorldSBK are below.

2025 World Superbike Championship Standings | Italian Round | Round 4, Race 1

PosRiderNat.WorldSBK TeamSuperbikePoints
1Nicolo BulegaITAAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R161
2Toprak RazgatliogluTURROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR135
3Andrea LocatelliITAPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R1107
4Alvaro BautistaESPAruba.it Racing DucatiDucati Panigale V4 R102
5Danilo PetrucciITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R90
6Andrea IannoneITATeam Go ElevenDucati Panigale V4 R64
7Sam LowesGBRMarc VDS Racing TeamDucati Panigale V4 R56
8Axel BassaniITABimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99848
9Xavi ViergeESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R48
10Scott ReddingGBRMGM BonovoDucati Panigale V4 R47
11Michael van der MarkNEDROKiT BMW MotorradBMW M1000 RR46
12Remy GardnerAUSGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R143
13Dominique AegerterSUIGYTR GRT YamahaYamaha R141
14Alex LowesGBRBimota by Kawasaki Racing TeamBimota KB99839
15Iker LecuonaESPTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R34
16Yari MontellaITABarni Spark RacingDucati Panigale V4 R22
17Garrett GerloffUSAKawasaki WorldSBK TeamKawasaki ZX-10RR15
18Tarran MackenzieGBRPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R9
19Bahattin SofuogluTURMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R18
20Ryan VickersGBRMotocorsa RacingDucati Panigale V4 R7
21Tito RabatESPMotoxracing YamahaYamaha R13
22Tetsuta NagashimaJPNTeam HRCHonda CBR1000RR-R2
23Jason O'HalloranAUSPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
24Jonathan ReaGBRPata Maxus YamahaYamaha R10
25Zaqhwan ZaidiMASPetronas MIE Racing TeamHonda CBR1000RR-R0
26Gabriele RuiuITABmaxBMW M1000 RR0
