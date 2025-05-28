Jonathan Rea
Jonathan Rea
LIVE

2025 WorldSBK Misano test (Wednesday) LIVE UPDATES!

Lap times and updates from Day 2 of WorldSBK test at Misano

The second of a two-day test at Misano is on Wednesday for World Superbike Championship riders.

Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the first day of running while testing updates to his BMW.

Andrea Iannone made a return to the track despite his injury.

WorldSBK teams and riders will be eager to firm up plans for the next round in their final laps of testing before racing resumes.

Follow live updates here...

28 May 2025
09:16

Alvaro Bautista goes second-fastest after a 1.33.176 lap.

09:09
Rider and team break up

Glenn van Straalen and the D34G WorldSSP Racing Team have announced their split by mutual termination

08:45
Top four so far

Toprak

Lecuona

Sam Lowes

Bulega

08:45
Bulega's first laps

Nicolo Bulega wasn't involved yesterday but is on track now.

His 1.33.661 lap is good enough for fourth-fastest inside the first hour.

08:44
Extra rider on a Yamaha

Stefano Manzi getting a run-out...

08:43

Toprak Razgatlioglu topped Tuesday's timesheet and has immediately flown to the top of today's.

His 1.33.174 is the early benchmark.

 

Latest News

MotoGP News
14m ago
Gigi Dall’Igna: “Everyone must feel responsible” for Pecco Bagnaia struggles
Gigi Dall'Igna
MotoGP News
16m ago
Unseen ally of Marc Marquez singled out for his crucial help
Marc Marquez
WSS
36m ago
2025 WorldSBK Misano test (Wednesday) LIVE UPDATES!
Jonathan Rea
Moto3 Feature
43m ago
EXCLUSIVE - The Marc Marquez prodigy taking Moto3 by storm
Marc Marquez and Maximo Quiles
RR News
59m ago
John McGuinness: “I didn’t enjoy” bad conditions at Isle of Man TT, “it’s tricky”
John McGuinness

More News

RR News
1h ago
First insight into Michael Dunlop’s comfort on Ducati at Isle of Man TT
Michael Dunlop
RR News
1h ago
2025 Isle of Man TT: Full practice and race schedule
Dean Harrison, Honda Racing, Isle of Man TT 2024
RR News
1h ago
How to watch 2025 Isle of Man TT today: Live stream here
Isle of Man TT
MotoGP News
1h ago
Maverick Vinales: "Forget this track", "I have faith in the bike"
Maverick Vinales, 2025 British MotoGP
WSBK News
1h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “one step away” from joining ambitious MotoGP team
Toprak Razgatlioglu