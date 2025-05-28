Alvaro Bautista goes second-fastest after a 1.33.176 lap.
2025 WorldSBK Misano test (Wednesday) LIVE UPDATES!
Lap times and updates from Day 2 of WorldSBK test at Misano
The second of a two-day test at Misano is on Wednesday for World Superbike Championship riders.
Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the first day of running while testing updates to his BMW.
Andrea Iannone made a return to the track despite his injury.
WorldSBK teams and riders will be eager to firm up plans for the next round in their final laps of testing before racing resumes.
Follow live updates here...
Glenn van Straalen and the D34G WorldSSP Racing Team have announced their split by mutual termination
Toprak
Lecuona
Sam Lowes
Bulega
Nicolo Bulega wasn't involved yesterday but is on track now.
His 1.33.661 lap is good enough for fourth-fastest inside the first hour.
Stefano Manzi getting a run-out...
What’s happening here then? 👀— Yamaha Racing (@yamaharacingcom) May 28, 2025
A special treat for #WorldSSP championship leader Stefano Manzi as he joins the Yamaha Test Team for the second day of action at Misano! #YamahaRacingpic.twitter.com/YrBEQ6u4jy
Toprak Razgatlioglu topped Tuesday's timesheet and has immediately flown to the top of today's.
His 1.33.174 is the early benchmark.