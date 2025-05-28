2025 WorldSBK Misano test (Wednesday) LIVE UPDATES!

The second of a two-day test at Misano is on Wednesday for World Superbike Championship riders.

Toprak Razgatlioglu topped the first day of running while testing updates to his BMW.

Andrea Iannone made a return to the track despite his injury.

WorldSBK teams and riders will be eager to firm up plans for the next round in their final laps of testing before racing resumes.

Follow live updates here...