F1 United States Grand Prix: Friday practice and sprint qualifying LIVE

Report from FP1

Carlos Sainz headed the timesheets in the only F1 practice session of the weekend at the United States Grand Prix.

With the sprint format returning for this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas, the teams had just 60 minutes of running to get their setups fine-tuned ahead of sprint qualifying later today.

Ferrari looked comfortable right from the off with Sainz and Charles Leclerc setting strong times on the harder rubber.

While Max Verstappen led the way heading into the final 20 minutes, after setting his soft lap early, it was eclipsed by Sainz, ultimately by 0.253s.

