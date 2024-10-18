Lando Norris
Lando Norris
LIVE

F1 United States Grand Prix: Friday practice and sprint qualifying LIVE

Follow all action from Friday's sole practice session and sprint qualifying at the 2024 F1 United States Grand Prix.

18 Oct 2024
19:46
Report from FP1

Carlos Sainz headed the timesheets in the only F1 practice session of the weekend at the United States Grand Prix.

With the sprint format returning for this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas, the teams had just 60 minutes of running to get their setups fine-tuned ahead of sprint qualifying later today.

Ferrari looked comfortable right from the off with Sainz and Charles Leclerc setting strong times on the harder rubber.

While Max Verstappen led the way heading into the final 20 minutes, after setting his soft lap early, it was eclipsed by Sainz, ultimately by 0.253s.

You can read our full report here 

Carlos Sainz on track in FP1
Carlos Sainz on track in FP1
19:38
FP1 results
  1. Sainz 
  2. Leclerc
  3. Verstappen
  4. Norris 
  5. Piastri 
  6. Hamilton 
  7. Russell
  8. Magnussen 
  9. Alonso
  10. Tsunoda

Full Friday practice results 

19:31
That's it for FP1!

The chequered flag is waved and that concludes the only hour of practice this weekend. 

Sainz ends up heading a Ferrari 1-2 ahead of teammate Leclerc. 

Verstappen is third, ahead of the McLaren's of Norris and Piastri, and Hamilton's Mercedes. 

19:24
Sainz quickest

Sainz topples Verstappen with a 1m33.602s to go quickest of all and 0.253s clear of the field. 

Alonso slots into third, ahead of Hamilton, Gasly, Lawson and Albon. 

It's softs galore in the closing stages of FP1. Expect plenty of changes in the final minutes...

19:19
Zhou loses power

Zhou has just returned to the pits reporting he has "lost power" in his Sauber. He remains 19th in the FP1 order. 

19:14
Perez improves to P2

Perez completes another soft tyre run and improves to jump ahead of Sainz. However, he is still 0.783s adrift of teammate Verstappen's benchmark. 

The other frontrunners are yet to come out on a set of soft tyres.

19:03
Verstappen fastest

Verstappen is the first to complete a performance run on soft tyres and unsurprisingly goes top of the pile with a 1m33.855s. That puts him 0.862s clear of Sainz's time, which was set on hards. 

Perez, who runs at the same time as Verstappen, ends up eight tenths slower than his Red Bull teammate. That leaves him third, behind Sainz's Ferrari. 

18:57
Hamilton's high-speed 360
18:53
Leclerc leads Ferrari 1-2

Leclerc has put his Ferrari back on top with a new benchmark time (1m34.966s) on hard tyres. 

He's 0.265s clear of teammate Sainz, while Russell is third, nearly half a second adrift. 

18:50
Now it's Russell's turn to spin

What is going on with the Mercedes? It looks a real handful out there in the early stages of FP1. 

Minutes after Hamilton was caught out at Turn 4, Russell goes for a (much slower) spin at Turn 1. 

18:47
Huge spin for Hamilton

Hamilton is the next to spin, and it's a huge one! 

The seven-time world champion goes for a spin in the high-speed first sector. He was changing direction when his Mercedes suddenly snapped at him at Turn 4, with the Haas of Hulkenberg on his outside. 

“When I come in you need to check these damn tyres, and check the floor [for damage]," reports Hamilton, who recovered the spin and was able to avoid hitting any barriers. 

Bizarrely, the other Mercedes of Russell says he just had a "moment" through the same corner. 

18:44
Gasly spins at Turn 1

Yellow flags are briefly flown as Gasly spins his McLaren-esque coloured Alpine at Turn 1, before carrying on his way without further drama. 

"I just lost it on braking," the Frenchman explains. 

18:41
Verstappen now on top

Verstappen has jumped to the top of the timesheets with a 1m35.538s as times continue to improve early on here. 

That puts the Red Bull driver 0.322s clear of Russell, and half a second clear of Leclerc. Sainz and Norris round out the top five. 

The fastest times so far have all been set on the hard tyre. 

18:38
Leclerc sets early pace

Leclerc is fast out of the blocks for Ferrari, posting a 1m36.724s to hold the early benchmark, just 0.001s clear of McLaren's Norris. 

18:31
FP1 is underway!

We have a green light at the end of the pit lane, signalling the start of the only practice session of the weekend at COTA. 

18:22
Controversy surrounding Red Bull

The build up to the weekend has been dominated by chatter surrounding a contentious ride-height device on Red Bull's RB20. 

Red Bull have agreed to make changes to their car after discussions with F1's governing body the FIA, who have moved to clampdown on the mechanism amid suspicion and concern raised by rivals. 

Here we explain everything we know about Red Bull 'bib' furore in Austin.

Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen
18:14
Verstappen and Norris to resume title battle

The United States Grand Prix marks the start of a run of two triple headers featuring six grands prix - and three sprint races - to determine the outcome of the 2024 world championships. 

Max Verstappen, who is winless in eight races, holds a 52-point lead over Lando Norris and his resurgent McLaren squad who currently boast the car to beat. 

Meanwhile, in the constructors' championship,  McLaren head Red Bull by 41 points. 

Will Norris continue to eat into Verstappen's championship lead this weekend in Austin?

18:00
Howdy y'all

Howdy and welcome to Crash.net's live coverage of the 2024 United States Grand Prix. 

After a three-week break, F1 returns to action today at COTA with an hour of practice followed by the return of sprint qualifying later this evening. 

We will keep you up to date with all of the action! 

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1
News
13h ago
Lewis Hamilton defends ‘leading innovators’ Red Bull amid controversy
Lewis Hamilton
Lewis Hamilton
F1
News
34m ago
Carlos Sainz leads Ferrari 1-2 in United States GP practice
Carlos Sainz
Carlos Sainz
F1
Results
39m ago
2024 F1 United States Grand Prix - Friday Practice Results
Alex Albon
Alex Albon
F1
News
1h ago
Zak Brown warns Red Bull of "massive consequences" as 'bib' trick drama rumbles on
Zak Brown
Zak Brown
WSBK
News
1h ago
Jonathan Rea sets “realistic” targets for Jerez WorldSBK after “solid” Friday practice
Jonathan Rea, 2024 Jerez WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Jonathan Rea, 2024 Jerez WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose

More News

WSBK
News
2h ago
Toprak Razgatlioglu “not thinking about” title chances at Jerez World Superbike
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Jerez WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Toprak Razgatlioglu, 2024 Jerez WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
2h ago
F1 United States Grand Prix: Friday practice and sprint qualifying LIVE
Lando Norris
Lando Norris
WSBK
News
2h ago
Alvaro Bautista “struggling” at Jerez World Superbike round
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
Alvaro Bautista, 2024 Spanish WorldSBK. Credit: Gold and Goose.
© Gold & Goose
F1
News
3h ago
Mercedes 'substantial' United States GP F1 upgrade revealed
Mercedes
Mercedes
BSB
News
4h ago
Glenn Irwin “grateful” for “rivalry and respect” with Tommy Bridewell
Glenn Irwin
Glenn Irwin