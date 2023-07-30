Verstappen’s disbelief as F1 trophy destroyed for second race in a row

Amid the post-race team celebrations following Max Verstappen’s latest victory at Spa-Francorchamps, Red Bull’s constructors’ trophy was broken when it was accidentally trampled on.

Red Bull’s Helmut Marko was seen protecting Verstappen and teammate Sergio Perez’s individual trophies, but he could not save the constructors’ trophy from being damaged as team members attempted to escape being sprayed by champagne.

A video capturing the drama was uploaded to Red Bull’s social media channels.

Not again... pic.twitter.com/qwbjoBkfvZ — Oracle Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 30, 2023

“Oh, it’s broken again!” Verstappen could be heard saying in disbelief. “The trophy has broken again!”

It comes just a week after Verstappen saw his winner’s trophy get smashed by McLaren’s Lando Norris during his wild podium celebrations.

The Briton apologised to Verstappen for breaking the handmade porcelain trophy worth £35,000.

At least this time the blame cannot be pinned on Norris…