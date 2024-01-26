Carlos Sainz and Ferrari yet to reach F1 contract compromise as ‘talks slow down’

While Charles Leclerc has secured his F1 future at Ferrari, teammate Carlos Sainz’s remains uncertain, according to reports.

On Thursday Ferrari announced Leclerc has signed a contract to remain with the Italian outfit beyond the end of the 2024 season. The exact length was not disclosed other than being for “several more seasons to come”.

Like Leclerc, Sainz’s contract is due to expire at the end of 2024, and Ferrari’s decision not to announce both renewals at the same time suggests things are not as straightforward on the other side of the garage.

Talks have slowed down with “neither party making progress in negotiations”, Italian publication Formu1a.uno report.

Sainz has made it clear that staying at Ferrari is his number one choice and he wants to know his future before the start of the season.

The 29-year-old is keen on a minimum two-year deal but it seems this is where the discrepancy between the two parties lies, with Ferrari appearing to want to keep their options open.

Despite the reported impasse, Formu1a.uno go on to say: “It would be a stretch to suggest that Carlos Sainz is no longer expected to continue with the Maranello-based outfit.

“His continuation at Ferrari is still the most likely scenario over the next twelve months.”

Amid persistent rumours linking Sainz with a switch to Audi, the general expectation is that he will ultimately renew with Ferrari.

But the longer a contract remains unsigned, the more intense the speculation will become, particularly if Sainz’s personal deadline is not met.