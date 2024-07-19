‘What’s going on?’ - Christian Horner reveals kitchen talks with Sergio Perez

Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has revealed he held talks with Sergio Perez to discuss the Mexican’s worrying recent F1 form at his home.

Perez has endured a woeful run of results of late and has not finished higher than seventh across the past six races, and struggled to a lowly 17th at the British Grand Prix two weeks ago.

Horner recently admitted that Perez’s lack of points is “unsustainable” amid growing speculation his position at the team could be at risk, despite his new deal.

It has been reported that if Perez remains more than 100 points behind teammate Max Verstappen at the summer break, a performance-related clause would activate which would enable Red Bull to make a driver change.

Perez currently sits 137 points adrift of Verstappen with just two races remaining before F1 enters its mandatory shutdown period in August. He has scored just 15 points in the last six rounds.

Asked if he has spoken to Perez about his current form, Horner told Sky Sports: “Yes. We have a really open relationship.

“I sat down with him in the kitchen at my house and said ‘Come on, what’s going on?’. ‘Is there something else?’ He was like ‘No, I am just overthinking things a bit too much’.

“I think almost ignoring what is happening on the other side of the garage will do him a favour which is the approach he’s taking now. Just focusing on his own performance.”

Horner explained Red Bull’s decision to trigger an early contract renewal was an attempt to try and “settle” Perez.

“We all want Checo to realise the potential he did in the first four, five races. We know he’s capable of that,” he said.

“That’s why we took up the option early on him for next year to try and settle him. He’s been in a bit of a head spin the last few races. Hopefully, today were the signs that he’s coming out of that.

“The team are working very hard with him to support him and to make sure he does re-find his form. We desperately need it.”

Red Bull have fast-tracked their most signifiant upgrade package of the season for this weekend’s Hungarian Grand Prix.

“I think the car’s working quite well and when the car works well you see that gap diminish between the two of them,” Horner said.

“Hopefully he [Perez] will take quite a bit of confidence out of that. The car has been, while it’s been performing, has been a bit of a knife edge.

“We’ve seen Max cope with that a little better than Checo certainly has. Hopefully with the steps we’ve made here we’ve got the car in quite a nice window.”