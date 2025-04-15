Worry expressed for George Russell’s Mercedes future despite bumper new contract

Martin Brundle theory that could result in George Russell's Mercedes exit

Russell, Verstappen
Russell, Verstappen

A scenario has been described which could spectacularly cost George Russell his Mercedes future.

Russell’s current Mercedes contract expires at the end of this season but he will reportedly pen lucrative new terms, in a clear show of faith from the team.

However, the ongoing doubt surrounding Max Verstappen’s future could have a knock-on effect.

“If Max Verstappen sprung into the marketplace I would be quite worried for George,” Martin Brundle told Sky Sports at the F1 Bahrain Grand Prix.

“Kimi Antonelli is obviously their man for the future.

“There’s a lot of ‘ifs’ in there.

“George is doing a great job for them as their team leader.

“But Toto Wolff missed Max once. I don’t think he’ll miss him a second time, should he get the opportunity.”

Would Mercedes jump to sign Max Verstappen?

Russell, Verstappen
Russell, Verstappen

Mercedes notoriously missed the chance to sign a teenage Verstappen before he was snapped up by Red Bull.

“Do I regret missing out on Max? Certainly,” Mercedes team principal Wolff admitted in 2023. 

“But it wasn’t an option back in the day.”

Wolff met Jos Verstappen in 2014 about his talented son. But Mercedes were in their heyday with Lewis Hamilton and Nico Rosberg at the time.

Red Bull moved swiftly to snap Verstappen up - and their decision paid dividends as they ended Mercedes’ era of dominance together.

Last year, Wolff again spoke about the possibility of signing Verstappen as a replacement for Ferrari-bound Hamilton.

That opportunity never came to fruition, despite the difficult period at Red Bull, so Wolff placed his faith in rookie Antonelli.

Some F1 insiders suggested that signing a rookie of Antonelli’s talent was a lesson learned after not picking up Verstappen.

Now a four-time F1 champion battling for a fifth this year, Verstappen’s future is again up for debate.

Helmut Marko has worryingly admitted that Red Bull could lose their top driver unless their struggling car finally finds some performance to match McLaren.

Ralf Schumacher has boldly predicted a deadline, which is fast approaching, for Verstappen to quit Red Bull.

Mercedes and Aston Martin would the obvious landing spots if Verstappen did choose to leave.

But the new contract which is reportedly on the table for Russell at Mercedes complicates matters.

Contracts for F1 drivers can mean very little when a team is intent upon a change but Mercedes have been clear in their faith in Russell, who was on the podium last weekend in Bahrain.

But would that change abruptly if Verstappen was available?

James Dielhenn
Editor - Crash

James was a sports journalist at Sky Sports for a decade covering everything from American sports, to football, to F1.

Read More

Subscribe to our F1 Newsletter

Get the latest F1 news, exclusives, interviews and promotions from the paddock direct to your inbox

Latest News

F1 News
1h ago
Whispers in Italy about Kimi Antonelli’s suitability for Ferrari
Antonelli, Hamilton
MotoGP News
1h ago
Violent vibration threw Jack Miller’s legs off the pegs, "bike slid out from under me"
Jack Miller, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
1h ago
Worry expressed for George Russell’s Mercedes future despite bumper new contract
Russell, Verstappen
MotoGP News
1h ago
“Incredible work”: MotoGP top rookie battle heats up in Qatar
Aldeguer, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
F1 News
2h ago
Andrea Stella calls on F1 stakeholders not to “undermine” 2026 regulations
Andrea Stella, McLaren

More News

F1 Feature
2h ago
Will Max Verstappen lose faith in Red Bull? Five key questions ahead of F1 Saudi Arabian GP
Max Verstappen
MotoGP News
2h ago
Cal Crutchlow back on track for Yamaha at Valencia test
Cal Crutchlow, 2025 Qatar MotoGP
MotoGP News
2h ago
Alex Rins hampered by strange "huge stone impact" at Qatar MotoGP
Alex Rins
Le Mans News
3h ago
Porsche to introduce evo-spec 911 GT3 R in 2026
Porsche 911 GT3 Evo
MotoGP News
4h ago
“I said, ‘Come on, Maverick!’” - Vinales dreamed of history in Qatar charge
Vinales, Marquez, Bagnaia, 2025 Qatar MotoGP