Revealed: What Kim Kardashian told Lewis Hamilton in phone call after first Ferrari F1 win

Lewis Hamilton was heard sharing an emotional phone call with girlfriend Kim Kardashian following his first Formula 1 victory as a Ferrari driver.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton rolled back the years to take a spectacular maiden victory with Ferrari in Sunday’s Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix at the 31st attempt.

The 41-year-old Briton continued his fine recent form to claim his 106th career win thanks to a combination of aggressive strategy calls from Ferrari, masterful tyre management, and devastating pace.

Hamilton now has 106 wins in F1

Hamilton shared a special moment to celebrate his landmark win during a FaceTime call with Kardashian as he made his way to the media pen after the race.

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“You killed it! We’re so proud of you. We’re so excited,” Kardashian was heard telling a beaming Hamilton.

F1 photographer Kym Illman reported that Kardashian also asked Hamilton “how do you feel?”, to which Hamilton replied: “Unreal.”

Hamilton and Kardashian have gone public with their relationship after months of speculation and media frenzy.

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The 45-year-old American reality TV star made her first appearance in the F1 paddock to cheer on Hamilton at the Monaco Grand Prix.

Kardashian joined in with the celebrations under the podium as Hamilton celebrated a second consecutive second-place finish in Monte Carlo.

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The couple shared a hug afterwards and Hamilton also appeared to blow a kiss in Kardashian’s direction from the podium.

Kardashian watched boyfriend Hamilton celebrate his P2 finish

Hamilton praised Kardashian for her “support” after the race in Monaco.

"Yeah, it's amazing to have her come this weekend and have her support," Hamilton said. "My friends [in general]. It was an incredible turnout overall.

"I don't know what else to say. It's amazing to have good people around you and supporting you. And she does that for me every day.”

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Hamilton went one better in Barcelona to return to the top step of the podium for the first time in nearly two years.

The result also ended Ferrari’s own win drought that stretched back to the 2024 Mexico City Grand Prix.

Hamilton is now just 41 points behind championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli, who retired late on in the race.