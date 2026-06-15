Jeremy Clarkson aims cheeky dig at Lewis Hamilton’s historic Ferrari F1 triumph

Jeremy Clarkson couldn’t help himself from landing a cheeky dig at Lewis Hamilton following his historic first Formula 1 victory with Ferrari at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Hamilton’s maiden win with Ferrari was the 106th of the seven-time world champion’s illustrious F1 career. At 41, Hamilton has also become the oldest race winner since Jack Brabham won the 1970 South African Grand Prix aged 43 years and 11 months.

Hamilton beat Mercedes driver George Russell and McLaren’s Lando Norris to seal the first all-British podium since 1968, something Clarkson, who is an F1 fan, noted afterwards.

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Taking to social media to share his thoughts on the race, the TV presenter wrote: "Great to see three Brits on the podium in Barcelona. Just a shame the winner was sponsored by an Italian beer.”

Clarkson’s comment was a reference to Ferrari being sponsored by Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%.

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Clarkson owns his own beer company, Hawkstone. He later added: "One day, I hope Hawkstone is big enough to sponsor an F1 team. But which one?"

One fan was quick to point out that it could be Alpine given the Enstone-based team is located just down the road from Clarkson’s Diddly Squat farm.

"Alpine is the absolute perfect F1 team for you to sponsor," they wrote. "They're literally your local team - chassis factory in Enstone, 20 minutes from Diddly Squat.”

Clarkson is often seen at F1 races

The last all-British podium happened in 1968, when Jackie Stewart, Graham Hill and John Surtees share the podium at the United States Grand Prix at Watkins Glen.

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Hamilton described his first win in red as being a dream come true.

"I started out [on] a dream which seemed almost impossible during my time last year, but we never gave up hope, and the team continued to lift me up. We made so many changes, and we made so many improvements,” Hamilton said.

"I watched Ferrari have all that success when I was younger, watching it on TV. And as I've been racing here, I'd always watched the screens and wondered what it would be like to win in that car - and it's come."