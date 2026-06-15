Ferrari chairman issues statement after magical Lewis Hamilton F1 win

Ferrari chairman John Elkann praised Lewis Hamilton in a statement released following his first Formula 1 win with the Italian team at the Barcelona-Catalunya Grand Prix.

Seven-time world champion Hamilton claimed a stunning maiden win with Ferrari on Sunday thanks to a combination of a flawless three-stop strategy, brilliant tyre management, and supreme pace.

It came 30 years after Michael Schumacher took his first victory as a Ferrari driver at the same track.

Hamilton secured his first Ferrari win at the 31st attempt

As well as marking Hamilton’s first win in almost two years, it also ended a near two-year drought without victory for the Maranello squad.

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Elkann responded to Hamilton’s triumph by releasing an emotional statement.

“Well done Lewis, on your first great victory with Ferrari: an emotional moment and a very important result, which belongs to the entire team and to all our fans," Elkann said.

"I would like to thank everyone for the determination, sacrifice and collective effort that they demonstrate every day with passion and Ferrari spirit, both at the track and in Maranello.

"My thanks also go to the other Ferrari team, which tackled an incredibly demanding 24 Hours of Le Mans with pride, unity and great professionalism, fighting until the very end. Forza Ferrari.”

Last year, Elkann told Hamilton and team-mate Charles Leclerc to "talk less and focus on driving" after a disappointing Sao Paulo Grand Prix.

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Elkann was key to bringing Hamilton to Ferrari

Hamilton shared an emotional radio message after crossing the line, saying: "Grazie a tutti, Maranello. Thank you so much. You've helped me achieve this dream, and I can't thank you enough. Thanks for everyone pushing so hard back at home.

"I'm so proud of you. To my family, I love you. To my fans, thank you for continuing to remind me who I am. I couldn't have done this without you.”

The 41-year-old Briton fought back tears on the podium as the Italian national anthem played and the weight of his achievement sunk in.

Asked where his latest win ranks among his 106 grand prix victories, Hamilton replied: “They’re all special in their own way but this one’s something else.

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“I watched Ferrari have all that success when I was younger, watching it on TV, and as I’ve been racing here I’d always watch the screens and wonder what it would be like to win in that car, and it’s come.

“Everyone worked so hard for it, everyone truly deserves it, so I am forever grateful to them and this is just the first I hope of many. But great pit stops today, great strategy, the car felt fantastic, and forza Ferrari.”

Hamilton is now 41 points behind championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli after the Mercedes driver retired on Sunday.