Secret McLaren talks emerge as Max Verstappen evaluates F1 options

Max Verstappen’s camp has reportedly held preliminary talks with McLaren, fuelling rumours that the four-time Formula 1 world champion could make a bombshell switch from Red Bull.

Verstappen is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028 but is understood to have an exit clause in his current deal that would enable him to join another team in 2027 should he be outside the top two in the drivers’ championship by the start of the summer break in August.

The 28-year-old Dutchman currently sits seventh in the standings on 55 points, 101 points down on championship leader Andrea Kimi Antonelli, and 60 behind second-placed man Lewis Hamilton.

Could Brown tempt Verstappen to join McLaren?

Barring a dramatic turnaround in form, Verstappen is currently on course to be in a position to activate his exit clause, with just four races before the summer shutdown, including this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

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Ahead of Red Bull’s home race in Spielberg, a report from The Daily Mail claimed Verstappen’s team has held “hush-hush negotiations” with McLaren’s top brass.

The situation is complicated because reigning world champion Lando Norris and Oscar Piastri are tied down to McLaren on long-term deals. However, any move for Verstappen would see Piastri swap places and take his seat at Red Bull, according to the report.

Additionally, F1.com's Lawrence Barretto has reported that Verstappen’s team had an “informal chat” with McLaren boss Zak Brown, who has publicly courted Red Bull’s star man.

The report includes the important caveat that it is commonplace for drivers and their managers to hold talks with rival team principals and team owners to scope out the driver market, even if a move never comes to fruition.

At this stage, it is thought that Verstappen is simply “assessing the market” and his options for 2027 and beyond.

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Piastri could swap seats with Verstappen

Should Verstappen ultimately move to McLaren, he would reunite with current race engineer Gianpiero Lambiase, who is joining the reigning world champions in 2028 at the latest.

On Friday, Red Bull boss Laurent Mekies admitted there remains uncertainty over Verstappen’s future with the team.

“Max wants a fast car, always wanted a fast car, and he completely trusts us in making sure we are doing everything we can in the short-term and the long-term to ensure we return to success and continue to succeed,” Mekies said.

“We look at the results on the track, that’s the only thing that matters, and hopefully the results will improve rapidly.”

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Mekies added: “I think the last time I was in this press conference, I said that I’m not asking Max every week if he’s going to stay. Max has made clear to us that he wants to continue with the team. It’s equally clear that he needs a fast car for him to be happy with the team.

“As I said a few weeks ago, we’re not asking Max every week. He’s pushing with us, he’s helping us to find the right development path for the car. Again, this morning [in FP1], doing very large tests, scans through the sessions, to try to turn all the stones possible.

“It’s not a topic for us. The topic for us is to get the car back to where we want it to be.”