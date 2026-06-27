2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
George Russell bounced back in final practice at the Austrian Grand Prix to top final practice.
The Mercedes driver had lagged behind team-mate Kimi Antonelli in the Friday sessions, but turned the tables with a late effort in FP3.
Lewis Hamilton was close behind for Ferrari in P3, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris completing the top five on a strong weekend for McLaren.
Max Verstappen is also in the mix for pole position, and put in a strong performance for Red Bull, with Charles Leclerc, in the second Ferrari a little way further back.
It looks set to be a difficult qualifying for Williams, Cadillac and Aston Martin, with the three teams sitting at the foot of the order.
The full results from FP3 are below.
F1 Austrian GP: FP3 results
|2026 F1 Austrian GP - Practice Results (3)
|Pos
|Driver
|Nat.
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|1
|George Russell
|GBR
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m07.096s
|19
|2
|Kimi Antonelli
|ITA
|Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team
|1m07.134s
|17
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|GBR
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m07.211s
|22
|4
|Oscar Piastri
|AUS
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m07.344s
|17
|5
|Lando Norris
|GBR
|McLaren Mastercard F1 Team
|1m07.360s
|20
|6
|Max Verstappen
|NED
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m07.369s
|16
|7
|Charles Leclerc
|MON
|Scuderia Ferrari HP
|1m07.452s
|24
|8
|Isack Hadjar
|FRA
|Oracle Red Bull Racing
|1m07.912s
|27
|9
|Liam Lawson
|NWZ
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m08.031s
|21
|10
|Arvid Lindblad
|GBR
|Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team
|1m08.109s
|24
|11
|Pierre Gasly
|FRA
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m08.193s
|16
|12
|Nico Hulkenberg
|GER
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m08.303s
|22
|13
|Gabriel Bortoleto
|BRA
|Audi Revolut F1 Team
|1m08.311s
|22
|14
|Franco Colapinto
|ARG
|BWT Alpine F1 Team
|1m08.394s
|18
|15
|Oliver Bearman
|GBR
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m08.529s
|19
|16
|Esteban Ocon
|FRA
|TGR Haas F1 Team
|1m08.707s
|15
|17
|Carlos Sainz
|SPA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m08.843s
|27
|18
|Alex Albon
|THA
|Atlassian Williams F1 Team
|1m08.992s
|25
|19
|Sergio Perez
|MEX
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m09.532s
|29
|20
|Valtteri Bottas
|FIN
|Cadillac F1 Team
|1m09.740s
|24
|21
|Fernando Alonso
|SPA
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m10.421s
|21
|22
|Lance Stroll
|CAN
|Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team
|1m10.567s
|19