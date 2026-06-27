2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

George Russell bounced back in final practice at the Austrian Grand Prix to top final practice.

The Mercedes driver had lagged behind team-mate Kimi Antonelli in the Friday sessions, but turned the tables with a late effort in FP3.

Lewis Hamilton was close behind for Ferrari in P3, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris completing the top five on a strong weekend for McLaren.

Max Verstappen is also in the mix for pole position, and put in a strong performance for Red Bull, with Charles Leclerc, in the second Ferrari a little way further back.

It looks set to be a difficult qualifying for Williams, Cadillac and Aston Martin, with the three teams sitting at the foot of the order.

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The full results from FP3 are below.

F1 Austrian GP: FP3 results

2026 F1 Austrian GP - Practice Results (3) Pos Driver Nat. Team Time Laps 1 George Russell GBR Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m07.096s 19 2 Kimi Antonelli ITA Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team 1m07.134s 17 3 Lewis Hamilton GBR Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m07.211s 22 4 Oscar Piastri AUS McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m07.344s 17 5 Lando Norris GBR McLaren Mastercard F1 Team 1m07.360s 20 6 Max Verstappen NED Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m07.369s 16 7 Charles Leclerc MON Scuderia Ferrari HP 1m07.452s 24 8 Isack Hadjar FRA Oracle Red Bull Racing 1m07.912s 27 9 Liam Lawson NWZ Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m08.031s 21 10 Arvid Lindblad GBR Visa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team 1m08.109s 24 11 Pierre Gasly FRA BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m08.193s 16 12 Nico Hulkenberg GER Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m08.303s 22 13 Gabriel Bortoleto BRA Audi Revolut F1 Team 1m08.311s 22 14 Franco Colapinto ARG BWT Alpine F1 Team 1m08.394s 18 15 Oliver Bearman GBR TGR Haas F1 Team 1m08.529s 19 16 Esteban Ocon FRA TGR Haas F1 Team 1m08.707s 15 17 Carlos Sainz SPA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m08.843s 27 18 Alex Albon THA Atlassian Williams F1 Team 1m08.992s 25 19 Sergio Perez MEX Cadillac F1 Team 1m09.532s 29 20 Valtteri Bottas FIN Cadillac F1 Team 1m09.740s 24 21 Fernando Alonso SPA Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m10.421s 21 22 Lance Stroll CAN Aston Martin Aramco F1 Team 1m10.567s 19