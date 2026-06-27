2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results

Hadjar in Austria
Hadjar in Austria
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George Russell bounced back in final practice at the Austrian Grand Prix to top final practice.

The Mercedes driver had lagged behind team-mate Kimi Antonelli in the Friday sessions, but turned the tables with a late effort in FP3.

Lewis Hamilton was close behind for Ferrari in P3, with Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris completing the top five on a strong weekend for McLaren. 

Max Verstappen is also in the mix for pole position, and put in a strong performance for Red Bull, with Charles Leclerc, in the second Ferrari a little way further back. 

It looks set to be a difficult qualifying for Williams, Cadillac and Aston Martin, with the three teams sitting at the foot of the order. 

The full results from FP3 are below. 

F1 Austrian GP: FP3 results

2026 F1 Austrian GP - Practice Results (3)
PosDriverNat.TeamTimeLaps
1George RussellGBRMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m07.096s19
2Kimi AntonelliITAMercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team1m07.134s17
3Lewis HamiltonGBRScuderia Ferrari HP1m07.211s22
4Oscar PiastriAUSMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m07.344s17
5Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren Mastercard F1 Team1m07.360s20
6Max VerstappenNEDOracle Red Bull Racing1m07.369s16
7Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari HP1m07.452s24
8Isack HadjarFRAOracle Red Bull Racing1m07.912s27
9Liam LawsonNWZVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m08.031s21
10Arvid LindbladGBRVisa Cash App Racing Bulls F1 Team1m08.109s24
11Pierre GaslyFRABWT Alpine F1 Team1m08.193s16
12Nico HulkenbergGERAudi Revolut F1 Team1m08.303s22
13Gabriel BortoletoBRAAudi Revolut F1 Team1m08.311s22
14Franco ColapintoARGBWT Alpine F1 Team1m08.394s18
15Oliver BearmanGBRTGR Haas F1 Team1m08.529s19
16Esteban OconFRATGR Haas F1 Team1m08.707s15
17Carlos SainzSPAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m08.843s27
18Alex AlbonTHAAtlassian Williams F1 Team1m08.992s25
19Sergio PerezMEXCadillac F1 Team1m09.532s29
20Valtteri BottasFINCadillac F1 Team1m09.740s24
21Fernando AlonsoSPAAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m10.421s21
22Lance StrollCANAston Martin Aramco F1 Team1m10.567s19

 

In this article

2026 F1 Austrian Grand Prix - Final Practice Results
Sam Hall
F1 Writer

Sam joined Crash.net in February 2026 with extensive experience in motorsport media, having covered numerous championships around the world.

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