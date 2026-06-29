Bernie Ecclestone reveals the F1 driver he would sign “at whatever cost”

Bernie Ecclestone says he would sign Max Verstappen “at whatever cost” if he were in charge of a Formula 1 team.

Verstappen’s future is back in the spotlight with the next few weeks set to be crucial in deciding where he ends up next season.

The four-time world champion is contracted to Red Bull until the end of 2028 but his deal is understood to contain a clause that allows him to exit the team at the end of this year if he is not inside the top two in the drivers’ championship by the summer break in August.

Verstappen celebrates Red Bull's best result of 2026 on the podium

After finishing second at the Austrian Grand Prix, Verstappen sits seventh in the championship standings on 73 points, 98 behind Andrea Kimi Antonelli and 58 adrift of second-placed George Russell.

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Former F1 supremo Ecclestone weighed in on the subject of Verstappen’s future during an interview with select media including Crash.net on Saturday in Austria

“I mean if I had a team now, the first thing I’d like to do is get Max onboard at whatever cost, because it’s cheaper than me trying to build a new car,” Ecclestone said in response to a question from Crash.net.

Verstappen has been linked with a shock switch to McLaren after British news outlet The Daily Mail published a story on the eve of the Austrian Grand Prix claiming that the Dutchman’s management had held “preliminary talks” with McLaren Racing CEO Zak Brown about a potential deal.

The 28-year-old has also been linked with Mercedes in recent years, though Toto Wolff appeared to shut the door on that possibility for 2027.

Asked where he thinks Verstappen should go next, Ecclestone said: “I think you have to weigh all of these things. What’s the upside and what’s the downside?

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“If he stays, is it bad and how bad? If he goes, where does he go and will it be better? Not easy.

“I would have advised him last year go to Ferrari.”

Ecclestone thinks Verstappen should have joined Ferrari © XPB Images

Verstappen has been the biggest critic of the new engine regulations introduced in 2026 and even threatened to quit F1 due to his dissatisfaction, though his stance has softened somewhat since tweaks were confirmed to be coming for 2027 and 2028.

Asked if he thinks F1 should be afraid of losing Verstappen, Ecclestone replied: “He was right to criticise. I think the regulations weren’t necessary to do what has been done. And that was what Max was complaining about.”

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Ecclestone joined Russell, Verstappen and Antonelli on the podium after Sunday's race at the Red Bull Ring.