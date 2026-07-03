Lewis Hamilton admits Kim Kardashian has made him 'happier' after ex-teammate's cheeky joke

Lewis Hamilton's ex-teammate George Russell couldn't help cheekily joke that Kim Kardashian is part of the reason the Ferrari driver is 'happier' this year

Kim Kardashian watches Lewis Hamilton at the Monaco Grand Prix
Kim Kardashian watches Lewis Hamilton at the Monaco Grand Prix
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Lewis Hamilton was the subject of a cheeky joke about his relationship with Kim Kardashian at the hands of his old teammate George Russell.

Since news emerged that Hamilton was dating the world famous reality star and business woman, it's been the talk of the paddock.

The pair first officially confirmed their relationship on social media back in June of 2026 after the pair had been spotted spending lots of time together.
 

Kardashian watched boyfriend Hamilton celebrate his P2 finish
Kardashian watched boyfriend Hamilton celebrate his P2 finish



More recently Kim Kardashian made her first appearance at an F1 weekend as she was spotted cheering on her new partner at the Monaco Grand Prix, a race which saw Lewis take second place.

Lewis was also spotted calling Kim on the phone following his maiden win with Ferrari in Barcelona the following week. “You killed it! We’re so proud of you. We’re so excited,” Kardashian was heard telling a beaming Hamilton.
 

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Recently Hamilton's more positive run of form, compared to last year, has drawn a lot of attention from within the paddock and media. During an interview in front of fans during the build up to the British Grand Prix at Silverstone, commentator David Croft asked Hamilton about his rejuvenated spirit saying: “On track and off track you are a much happier man this year and that is great to see.”

His ex-Mercedes teammate George Russell couldn't help but jump in with a cheeky joke saying: "Is that because he has a fast car or a new girlfriend?”
 

Hamilton has credited Kim Kardashian for him being 'happier' this year
Hamilton has credited Kim Kardashian for him being 'happier' this year



Hamilton laughed with the crowd and replied to the funny jibe praising his Ferrari team before quickly acknowledging Kim for adding to his happiness this year: "I think once you spend a year with this tema, Ferrari it's still the most iconic team of all time.

"You know they've had a difficult period of time but its such an amazing team but they've been so welcoming. I think the first year was very tough and for us to finally see the hard work we've put in finally puts us back where we want to be.

The seven-time world champion then quipped: “And of course, of course it’s Kim."

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