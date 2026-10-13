Alpine-linked F1 driver faces bizarre driving licence suspension

Estonian authorities threaten to suspend the F1 prospect's regular driving licence

Paul Aron
Paul Aron
© XPB Images

There is a distinct kind of irony in being trusted to pilot a multi-million-pound Formula 1 machine at over 300km/h, while your local government threatens to take away your right to drive a road-going hatchback.

According to reports from Estonian outlet Õhtuleht, Alpine reserve driver Paul Aron has found himself in the crosshairs of Estonia's Defence Resources Agency.

The crime? Missing administrative summonses and medical check appointments related to mandatory national military service obligations.

In Estonia, men aged between 18 and 27 are required by law to enter into military conscription to train as reserve units for the Estonian Defence Forces.

Paul
Paul
© XPB Images

Per local reports, Aron has managed to dodge, or simply miss, a grand total of seven official summonses and reminders while focusing on his racing career. 

As a result of missing these summonses, he has racked up roughly €1,940 in fines and now faces threats of having his regular road driving licence suspended.

While professional racing drivers routinely pass rigorous FIA superlicence medical examinations, log thousands of testing kilometres, and race around international circuits in 1,000-horsepower machinery, navigating national conscription apparently presents a completely different hurdle.

It makes for a delightfully surreal image. While engineers and team bosses queue up to monitor his high-speed telemetry, local civil servants in Estonia are left tapping their watches, wondering why a professional athlete hasn't shown up to prove he is fit enough for military conscription.

Paul Aron
Paul Aron
© XPB Images

Fortunately, legal counsel has stepped in to help schedule the required medical before the final deadline drops. The bizarre standoff highlights the hilarious contrast between the elite, high-speed world of Formula 1 and the unyielding realities of everyday civic bureaucracy. 

Nobody escapes red tape, not even the reserve driver for the Alpine F1 team.

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